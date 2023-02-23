Review: Unfocused ‘Good Bad People’ wavers at True Colors Theatre

Like their father, June’s younger sister, Audre (Asia Rogers), an environmental lobbyist engaged to a Jewish mayoral candidate, would just as soon downplay the situation, too. Why call attention to it by having the family issue a formal statement or take any kind of legal action, if it could jeopardize her fiancee’s political career, or it would mean sacrificing her own ambitions of someday becoming his First Lady? “It wouldn’t bring Amiri back anyway,” she reckons.

Meanwhile, the bickering siblings periodically hear their mother, Miriam (Terry Henry), wailing uncontrollably from behind the locked door of her upstairs bedroom and wreaking havoc on the contents of the room. Henry plays the role in full grande-dame mode — and she looks absolutely fabulous in costume designer Jarrod Barnes’ flowing finery — but whenever she ventures downstairs, it’s often only long enough to raid the liquor cabinet, and to spite her daughters with lines like, “You bring nothing but trouble with you,” or, “I wish it had been either of you (who were killed) instead of him.”

They argue a lot about sundry skeletons in their familial closet, most of which have little to do with Amiri, specifically, at least until much later in the play, and by then it feels almost like a vague afterthought. Why wasn’t he “welcome at home”? Didn’t any of them care that he was living in a homeless shelter when he was shot and killed?

True to the Johnson form, Miriam eventually acknowledges, “I don’t want to talk about him,” which includes delivering the eulogy at his memorial service.

Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay have designed yet another of their sumptuous sets for the Johnson home. As usual, it’s lovely just to look at; more uncommonly, it’s also increasingly functional — and sturdy — given another family trait the mother and daughters share with regard to being prone to histrionics, and a tendency to repeatedly storm off in a melodramatic huff, forcefully slamming various doors behind them to punctuate their anger. After one of them finally takes a bat to their fully furnished kitchen, it holds up remarkably well to the beating.

But something isn’t right about the play, when it’s primarily left to a newspaper reporter (Kylie Gray Mask), an epitome of liberal white guilt, to “speak up for justice” on Amiri’s behalf, to admit that what happened to him was an “insult to our humanity,” or that “what he did” means less than “what his family says about him.” In the case of the Johnsons, everything’s mostly about them. As June replies to her, “They say tragedy causes people to speak truth about themselves.” Never mind poor Amiri.

Bottom line: Confounding characters thwart a misguided play.

THEATER REVIEW

“Good Bad People”

Through March 12. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; 11 a.m. Thursday (March 9). $15-$45. Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta. 404-532-1901. truecolorstheatre.org.