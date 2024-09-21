Review: Atlanta artist maps journeys from Korea to across Georgia at MOCA GA

Choi has immersed herself in the language of contemporary art and structured minimalist vocabularies. Accordingly, her work is both representational and abstract, as she plays with the dichotomy that characterizes her artistic and life journeys.

In “248 Miles,” Choi tackles the MOCA GA space head-on, moving her work off the wall into three-dimensional space. The exhibition title refers to the 248 miles between Savannah, where she lived for many years, and Marietta, where her children, now teenagers, live. At first glance a collection of individual works, the exhibition is meant as an immersive installation that maps Choi’s personal and cultural histories by way of reckoning with contrasting art-making strategies.

Over the past several years, Choi has centered her work on rendering images of Georgia roads based on cellphone images taken through her car’s windshield. She has developed a distinct vocabulary centered on exquisite monochromatic gouache and acrylic landscape paintings that draw upon her technical training in Korea.

The paintings’ beautifully rendered ethereal marks are nostalgic on multiple levels — a reference to Choi’s Korean home and at the same time to the idyllic byways of American roads and highways. This nostalgia — a yearning for home and the past — is reinforced by the blue hues she uses to mimic cyanotypes, one of the earliest forms of 19th-century photography.

These paintings then are integrated within highly crafted shaped panels that reference road signs and barriers that Choi categorizes as “vernacular abstraction.” Like her cyanotype-blue landscape paintings, she has developed a precise vocabulary of minimalist abstract stripes that fill these geometric shapes, recalling the work of artists such as Frank Stella or Sol LeWitt. She distances herself from the literal through a palette that echoes — but steps away from — caution yellow or orange safety fence colors and adds additional colors, including smalt blue and peach.

The installation maps the highway with many stops along the way. Perhaps invoking dance notation used to record choreography and human movement, “248 Miles” is precise and mindful while also dreamlike. Her shapes and forms reference the symbolism of the Korean alphabet, with circular shapes representative of heaven, square shapes representative of Earth and vertical shapes representative of humans who mediate between the two realms.

“248 Miles” provides visitors with a “map/legend” that signifies the stations of Choi’s repetitive journeys along I-16 — although the paintings look like the winding, forested roads of North Georgia (artistic license accepted). A close reading of the legend tells us that the first three structures, one large with two small works by the side, are in fact Mom with Haley and Esoo, Choi’s children. These works are stacks of multiple circles with blue and white stripes that introduce small landscapes painted in the muted tones of early 20th century chromolithograph postcards — again, a type of nostalgia that contrasts with the vernacular abstraction of the forms and stripes.

Another element that invokes Choi’s past work is a ghostly set of white tires made of cast fiberglass and coated with resin and marble dust that are interspersed throughout “248 Miles.” They represent the many tires Choi wore out on her journeys between Savannah and Marietta. She compares her tires to one of Van Gogh’s paintings of old boots, used, worn and very familiar. They also make references to contemporary artists such as Robert Gober, who has elevated the mundane by the re-creations and reconceptualization of objects such as sinks, beds and cribs.

This exhibition is successful not only because of its narrative but also because of Choi’s abundant attention to detail. Choi works with highly skilled woodworkers and other craftspeople to create her meticulous forms, on which she combines her representational and abstract elements. Her thoughtful installation not only creates a narrative route in the MOCA GA space but also effectively considers the negative spaces between elements.

“248 Miles” feels like the end of a journey. Choi now lives in downtown Atlanta and no longer is making the drive that inspired this body of work. Will there be a new story or new direction that causes her cultures to collide again? Will she restructure her vocabulary? I’m looking forward to the next chapter of her artistic journey.

Namwon Choi: “248 Miles”

At the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia through Oct. 12. Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. $5. 75 Bennett St. NW, Suite M1, Atlanta. 404-367-8700, mocaga.org.

