Reba McEntire, the Obamas Portrait Tour and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Stroll through the zoo at night to see over 80 animal lanterns, some up to 20 feet tall. Each is made and hand-painted by Chinese artisans.

The Obama Portraits Tour

Friday, Jan. 14-Sunday, March 20. $16.50 per person, free for children age five and under. The High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

See the National Portrait Gallery’s official portraits of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as part of a five-city tour. In addition to the paintings, the tour includes audio-visual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops and more.

Ron White

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $45-$82. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).

Laugh along with Grammy-nominated comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, who first rose to fame on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.

Cobb

Shen Yun

Caption Shen Yun Performing Arts will return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this weekend Credit: Special Caption Shen Yun Performing Arts will return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre this weekend Credit: Special Credit: Special

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. $85 and up Cobb Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

See Shen Yun Performing Arts, the world’s premier classical Chinese and music company, perform classical Chinese dance as well as ethnic, folk and story-based dance.

“Steel Magnolias”

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $10. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch the 1989 weeper “Steel Magnolias,” starring Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton and Sally Field, and come early if you’d like to hear a pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

All Ages Zumba

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Free. Mountain View Regional Library meeting room, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-538-2320.

Bring your family and get your fitness goals off to a new start with a class from certified instructor Kevin Jaycox. Wear comfortable clothes and athletic shoes. Masks are encouraged.

DeKalb

Fernbank After Dark

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $21.95 non-members, $16.95 members. 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

If you’re age 21 or older, have fun at Fernbank After Dark’s “Hello 2022!” program, with after-hours access to exhibits, interactive science and live music.

Fireside Yoga

Caption Unwind with full body flow yoga by the Dunwoody Nature Center’s outdoor fireplace. Credit: From Dunwoody Nature Center’s Facebook page Caption Unwind with full body flow yoga by the Dunwoody Nature Center’s outdoor fireplace. Credit: From Dunwoody Nature Center’s Facebook page Credit: From Dunwoody Nature Center’s Facebook page

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. $12 non-members, $10 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Reconnect with nature by the outdoor fireplace as you take an hour-long full body flow yoga class.

MLK Classic

1 p.m.-5 p.m. with 2 p.m. tipoff. Saturday, Jan. 15. $10. Exchange Park, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Watch a semi-pro basketball game between the Atlanta Legends and the Georgia Spartans, along with giveaways, dance artists and other performances.

North Fulton

Country Wine Making Class

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. $50 per person. Beer and Wine Craft, 203 Hilderbrand Drive, Sandy Springs. 404-252-5606.

Learn how to make good non-grape fruit wine and sample some of the shop’s favorites afterward. Masks are required, and since attendance is limited, you should call to make a reservation.

Jazz Singer and Saxophonist Danny Bacher

7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Listen to music, comedy and narrative storytelling from award-winning singer, saxophonist, songwriter and entertainer Danny Bacher.

Wine and Dine: Spain

6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $65. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Take a culinary journey to the heart of Spain with vibrant cuisine and bold, flavorful wines. You’ll need to be at least 18 to attend and at least 21 to drink alcohol.

Gwinnett

Reba McEntire

Caption Enjoy a show from country music star Reba McEntire. Credit: From Reba McEntire’s Facebook page Caption Enjoy a show from country music star Reba McEntire. Credit: From Reba McEntire’s Facebook page Credit: From Reba McEntire’s Facebook page

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. $84.50-$260. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).

Country music star and actress Reba McEntire performs in a show that was postponed from July 22, 2021.

Chilly Willy 5K/10K/Half-Marathon

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. 5K $30 until Jan. 14 and $35 on race day, 10K $40 in advance, $45 on race day and $55 half-marathon in advance, $60 on race day. Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill.

Race through downtown Sugar Hill and receive a Chilly Willy long-sleeved T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will go to the MS Center of Atlanta.

Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $10 and up. 37 Rock - A Rock Cafe, 37 East Main St., Buford. 1-888-415-3517.

Rock along to Bon Jovi’s hits with Wanted, a Los Angeles-based tribute band.