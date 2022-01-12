Reba McEntire, the Obamas Portrait Tour and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? A variety of fun events are on the calendar, including the Chilly Willy 5K, 10K and Half-Marathon in Gwinnett County as well as the opening weekend of the Obamas Portrait Tour at the High Museum of Art.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. continuing Thursday, Jan. 13-Sunday, Jan. 16. Adults 12 and up $20.99-$24.99 non-members and $16.99-$20.99 members; children 3-11 $17.99-$19.99 non-members, $14.99-$16.99 members, seniors 65+ $17.99-$21.99 and children 2 and under free. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-WILD (9453).
Stroll through the zoo at night to see over 80 animal lanterns, some up to 20 feet tall. Each is made and hand-painted by Chinese artisans.
Friday, Jan. 14-Sunday, March 20. $16.50 per person, free for children age five and under. The High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.
See the National Portrait Gallery’s official portraits of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as part of a five-city tour. In addition to the paintings, the tour includes audio-visual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops and more.
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $45-$82. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).
Laugh along with Grammy-nominated comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, who first rose to fame on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
Cobb
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. $85 and up Cobb Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.
See Shen Yun Performing Arts, the world’s premier classical Chinese and music company, perform classical Chinese dance as well as ethnic, folk and story-based dance.
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $10. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.
Watch the 1989 weeper “Steel Magnolias,” starring Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton and Sally Field, and come early if you’d like to hear a pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.
10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Free. Mountain View Regional Library meeting room, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-538-2320.
Bring your family and get your fitness goals off to a new start with a class from certified instructor Kevin Jaycox. Wear comfortable clothes and athletic shoes. Masks are encouraged.
DeKalb
7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $21.95 non-members, $16.95 members. 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.
If you’re age 21 or older, have fun at Fernbank After Dark’s “Hello 2022!” program, with after-hours access to exhibits, interactive science and live music.
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. $12 non-members, $10 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.
Reconnect with nature by the outdoor fireplace as you take an hour-long full body flow yoga class.
1 p.m.-5 p.m. with 2 p.m. tipoff. Saturday, Jan. 15. $10. Exchange Park, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur.
Watch a semi-pro basketball game between the Atlanta Legends and the Georgia Spartans, along with giveaways, dance artists and other performances.
North Fulton
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. $50 per person. Beer and Wine Craft, 203 Hilderbrand Drive, Sandy Springs. 404-252-5606.
Learn how to make good non-grape fruit wine and sample some of the shop’s favorites afterward. Masks are required, and since attendance is limited, you should call to make a reservation.
Jazz Singer and Saxophonist Danny Bacher
7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.
Listen to music, comedy and narrative storytelling from award-winning singer, saxophonist, songwriter and entertainer Danny Bacher.
6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $65. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.
Take a culinary journey to the heart of Spain with vibrant cuisine and bold, flavorful wines. You’ll need to be at least 18 to attend and at least 21 to drink alcohol.
Gwinnett
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. $84.50-$260. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).
Country music star and actress Reba McEntire performs in a show that was postponed from July 22, 2021.
Chilly Willy 5K/10K/Half-Marathon
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. 5K $30 until Jan. 14 and $35 on race day, 10K $40 in advance, $45 on race day and $55 half-marathon in advance, $60 on race day. Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill.
Race through downtown Sugar Hill and receive a Chilly Willy long-sleeved T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will go to the MS Center of Atlanta.
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. $10 and up. 37 Rock - A Rock Cafe, 37 East Main St., Buford. 1-888-415-3517.
Rock along to Bon Jovi’s hits with Wanted, a Los Angeles-based tribute band.
