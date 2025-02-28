Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Rapper Lil Baby denies involvement in deaths of 2 Atlanta teens

Police linked incident to music video shoot last summer
Lil Baby's attorney said his client is “devastated” by the deaths of the two teenagers.

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

Lil Baby's attorney said his client is “devastated” by the deaths of the two teenagers.
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has denied any link between himself and the fatal shootings of two Atlanta teenagers, according to a statement by his attorney Friday.

On Wednesday, Atlanta police held a news conference to announce murder and gang charges against seven suspects in connection to a July 2024 shooting that left two 13-year-old boys dead and a 12-year-old boy injured. Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis were killed July 2 as they were hanging out on the steps of an apartment building near Dimmock and Peeples streets in the West End neighborhood.

In arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police said the shootings stem from a gang dispute sparked by a Lil Baby music video shoot on May 14 of last year. Three men were shot during the filming.

The rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, is affiliated with the gang 4PF, according to police. They accused him of shooting his video in the territory of rival gang OMF, a subset of the Goodfellas criminal street gang.

Drew Findling, Lil Baby’s attorney, blasted the claims as “complete and total nonsense.”

“To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful,” Findling said in a statement posted on social media. “Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and not an individual. Bringing his name into a conversation regarding a terrible crime for which he had absolutely no involvement is unprofessional, unethical and shameful.”

Findling added that his client is “devastated” by the deaths of the two teens. On Thursday night, Lil Baby took to social media to thank fans for their concerns and warned them not to “be misinformed by fake news.”

In January, Lil Baby released his fourth studio album “WHAM” (who hard as me), which debuted at No. 1. He’ll tour the album later this year, which includes a stop at State Farm Arena in June.

There is still a $50,000 reward on the table in this case. It has been offered since July by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org or texting CSGA (2742) to 738477.

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum announces seven arrests in connection with a shooting that killed two 13-year-old boys on July 2, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

7 face gang charges in fatal shooting of 13-year-old boys in SW Atlanta

Rapper Yung Joc ‘hurting,’ reveals 3 kids killed in Atlanta fire were family

2 charged in 2023 killing of former Paulding high school soccer standout

The Latest

A Cobb County jury found Braxton Tyree Cotton, 44, of Mableton, guilty of two counts of making a false statement and falsifying and concealing a material fact. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Ex-chief of staff for Cobb sheriff convicted of making false statements

1h ago
UPDATE

Owner among 2 killed in shooting at SE Atlanta tire shop, police say

1h ago

Student victims of vendor accused of using AI to turn their images into porn file lawsuit

2h ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake