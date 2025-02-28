Rapper Lil Baby denies involvement in deaths of 2 Atlanta teens

The rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, is affiliated with the gang 4PF, according to police. They accused him of shooting his video in the territory of rival gang OMF, a subset of the Goodfellas criminal street gang.

Drew Findling, Lil Baby’s attorney, blasted the claims as “complete and total nonsense.”

“To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful,” Findling said in a statement posted on social media. “Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and not an individual. Bringing his name into a conversation regarding a terrible crime for which he had absolutely no involvement is unprofessional, unethical and shameful.”

Findling added that his client is “devastated” by the deaths of the two teens. On Thursday night, Lil Baby took to social media to thank fans for their concerns and warned them not to “be misinformed by fake news.”

In January, Lil Baby released his fourth studio album “WHAM” (who hard as me), which debuted at No. 1. He’ll tour the album later this year, which includes a stop at State Farm Arena in June.

There is still a $50,000 reward on the table in this case. It has been offered since July by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously by calling 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org or texting CSGA (2742) to 738477.