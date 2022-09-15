Podcast: An early look at Go Atlanta, and a chat with Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine

We’ve been developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that’s just about ready to launch. This week, we’ll bring you a taste of Go Atlanta, including Rodney Ho’s interview with Florence Welch.
Join host and arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison; food, dining and Living editor Ligaya Figueras; and entertainment writer and Georgia Entertainment Scene blogger Rodney Ho for a first look at the new Go Atlanta. We’ll talk about the hottest topics in arts, entertainment, food, dining and more.
Credit: Marie Matthews
Credit: Marie Matthews
Bishop is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Shelter staff and volunteers have all fallen hard for Bishop. This three-year-old year grey cutie with white speckled socks is ready to take on the world with you. Bishop loves to explore the outdoors and play with her toys. Strangers won’t be strangers for long. She makes friends with everyone she meets and would love to be your new sidekick. Learn more about Bishop at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter at 860 Marietta Blvd NW Atlanta and on their website.
Find Go Atlanta every week at ajc.com/podcasts and on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and watch for the official launch of the full podcast on Sept. 29.
About the Author