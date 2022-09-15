BreakingNews
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
ajc logo
X

Podcast: An early look at Go Atlanta, and a chat with Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs "My Love" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs "My Love" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

We’ve been developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that’s just about ready to launch. This week, we’ll bring you a taste of Go Atlanta, including Rodney Ho’s interview with Florence Welch.

Join host and arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison; food, dining and Living editor Ligaya Figueras; and entertainment writer and Georgia Entertainment Scene blogger Rodney Ho for a first look at the new Go Atlanta. We’ll talk about the hottest topics in arts, entertainment, food, dining and more.

Combined ShapeCaption
Bishop is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Bishop is at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter.

Credit: Marie Matthews

Bishop is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Bishop is at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter.

Credit: Marie Matthews

Combined ShapeCaption
Bishop is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Bishop is at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter.

Credit: Marie Matthews

Credit: Marie Matthews

Bishop is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Shelter staff and volunteers have all fallen hard for Bishop. This three-year-old year grey cutie with white speckled socks is ready to take on the world with you. Bishop loves to explore the outdoors and play with her toys. Strangers won’t be strangers for long.  She makes friends with everyone she meets and would love to be your new sidekick. Learn more about Bishop at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter at 860 Marietta Blvd NW Atlanta and on their website.

Find Go Atlanta every week at ajc.com/podcasts and on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and watch for the official launch of the full podcast on Sept. 29.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back2h ago
Terence Denson (center) speaks to friends after a peaceful rally at Windsor Plaza, where a gunfight Aug. 7 left two people dead and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Denson was shot and killed Thursday night at a Mechanicsville bar.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
18h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by erasing personal debts while in office
1h ago
ajc.com

Week 4 Softball Rankings
ajc.com

Week 4 Softball Rankings
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
3h ago
The Latest
Ringo Starr gestures as he presents the award for record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band promise decades of fun
16m ago
Celebrated choreographer Justin Peck brings ‘In Creases’ to Atlanta Ballet
30m ago
Three arts festivals launch this month across Atlanta, including Elevate 2022
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top