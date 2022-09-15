Podcast: An early look at Go Atlanta, and a chat with Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine

Combined Shape Caption Bishop is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Bishop is at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter. Credit: Marie Matthews Credit: Marie Matthews Combined Shape Caption Bishop is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Bishop is at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter. Credit: Marie Matthews Credit: Marie Matthews

Bishop is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Shelter staff and volunteers have all fallen hard for Bishop. This three-year-old year grey cutie with white speckled socks is ready to take on the world with you. Bishop loves to explore the outdoors and play with her toys. Strangers won’t be strangers for long. She makes friends with everyone she meets and would love to be your new sidekick. Learn more about Bishop at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter at 860 Marietta Blvd NW Atlanta and on their website.