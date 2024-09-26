Playing a giraffe, former Atlantan looks down on creation in ‘The Lion King’

Credit: Photo courtesty of Broadway in Atlanta Credit: Photo courtesty of Broadway in Atlanta

For more than seven years, Thomas has been one of the life-size giraffes, walking on stilts through the crowd and topping out at 14 feet tall.

“You see the giraffes first, and it’s so majestic,” he says. “Whether you’re a child or an adult, your mind completely plays a trick on you: I know that those are people on stilts, but those are really giraffes.”

Thomas, 30, who was born in Grady Hospital and went through the fine arts program at North Atlanta High School, has been in “The Lion King” national touring company since 2016. It was his first professional job in musical theater after years of training, and he has stayed with it so long that he has moved from being the clueless newbie to being the longest-running cast member, and now the dance captain, meaning he is in charge of making sure everyone knows and executes their choreography perfectly. His home now is the road.

When Thomas auditioned to be a part of the ensemble, his background was almost entirely in dance, including ballet, but with almost no vocal training. He nervously brought in sheet music for the Phil Collins song “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan.”

He was good enough to get in. “But then we had learning the music and learning how to carry a pitch and keeping in key. And then I got vocal coaches on my own.”

“The Lion King,” which debuted on Broadway in 1997, has been touring North America for more than 22 years and is the longest-running and best-attended Broadway tour in the United States. The original Disney film popularized the story and the score by Elton John and Tim Rice, but the theatrical version elevated it to art. Director Julie Taymor and designer Michael Curry created the 200 puppets (rod, shadow and life-size) as well as masks and other African artifacts.

For Thomas, his dance and his coming out in high school were closely intertwined.

“I think my dad knew before I did,” he laughs.

“My dad saw a spark in me that was not like the rest of the kids in our neighborhood. And I remember one day in eighth grade we were driving to a Willy’s Mexicana Grill, and he was like, son, whenever you’re ready. And I was like what does that even mean? And he was like, it doesn’t mean anything now, just whenever you’re ready, just know that I will love you no matter what.”

Thomas continues his story. “I kind of knew, but I was trying to play coy, denying it. In my sophomore year of high school I started dancing with people who were like me, dancing with other gay men, other gay women. And I was like, ‘Wow, it’s OK to be who I am.’”

He recalls a particularly emotional dance class when he lost himself in the music he was dancing to. “And I came home and came up to my dad and said I was ready to talk. He hugged me and said, ‘All right, now let’s move forward. Now you can start living your life.’”

Late last year, Thomas was toying with the idea of leaving the ensemble and seeing what else he might do with his life. Just before he gave notice, management said they wanted to make him a “swing,” meaning he could play all of the ensemble roles instead of just one track. And they also wanted to promote him to dance captain.

“So now I’ve got another four or five-plus years with the show. This can easily be a retirement job because there’s a path to true leadership. So, I’m willing to explore a little bit more.

“I mean, if you’re gonna dedicate your life to something, there’s worse things than ‘The Lion King.’”

THEATER PREVIEW

“The Lion King”

Oct. 2-20 at the Fox Theatre. Tickets: $35-$189. 660 Peachtree St. NE. Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.