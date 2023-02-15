TMZ: Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti arrested on felony assault charge

TMZ, which obtained the arrest affidavit, said the woman told police the rapper got violent, grabbing her by her throat and pushing her. She said she thought she was going to die, according to the report. She ran to her vehicle and pressed an emergency button that contacted the police.

The woman said she had been dating Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, for two years and was pregnant 14 weeks when the incident happened in December. She said he got angry after they discussed a paternity test.