TMZ: Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti arrested on felony assault charge

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti was arrested in Fulton County in December for felony aggravated assault, according to TMZ.
TMZ, which obtained the arrest affidavit, said the woman told police the rapper got violent, grabbing her by her throat and pushing her. She said she thought she was going to die, according to the report. She ran to her vehicle and pressed an emergency button that contacted the police.
The woman said she had been dating Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, for two years and was pregnant 14 weeks when the incident happened in December. She said he got angry after they discussed a paternity test.
Police said the woman had visible injuries to her neck, chest and back. She did not initially tell the police who the alleged attacker was.
Carter’s attorney Brian Steel provided a statement to TMZ and XXL: “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”
Carter has released two studio albums as Playboi Carti. The second “Whole Lotta Red” went No. 1 on the Billboard album chart in 2020.
In 2020, he was arrested on drug and traffic charges in Clayton County.
