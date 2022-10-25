Photos of the South deliver both beauty and stereotype in Georgia Museum of Art survey

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

There are certainly images in “Reckonings and Reconstructions” that convey the timelessness of place in a way that feels true.

Dutch photographer Bertien van Manen’s ethereal, transportive “Amanda, Bobby, Magi on porch, Cumberland, KY,” of a young father cradling his tow-headed daughter and a rifle on his lap is a scene that could have taken place in 1947 or 1987. The image manages to play into one stereotype of Southern gun culture while subverting it with an evanescent glimpse of a tender moment between parent and child.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The most satisfying portion of the show is the last, which seems to fall outside “Reckonings and Reconstructions” thematic boundaries. The exhibition’s final gallery captures in full-throated splendor the bizarre contradictions of the South. A young girl gently cuddles a chicken, a bewitching image from Texas-based Jennifer Garza-Cuen of a long-legged little girl with a resolute air holding a snake conveys the intimacy of children and nature. An idea is conveyed of the South as a place where nature is always close and respected. And yet, nearby images like one of putrid, gushing clouds in Jeff Rich’s “Blue Ridge Paper Mill” tell a different story. Sickening for its nonchalant brutality, Matt Eich’s “Double-Tap, Shell Island, Louisiana” of a man’s tattooed arm extended into the frame holding a gun and in the background, a bloody, dying alligator are brutal juxtapositions with that Edenic vantage. Eich’s photograph conveys in a single image the slippery Southern mindset where love of nature coexists with citizens who blithely look the other way when heavy industry pollutes its air, rivers and even its people.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

I’m not sure I learned anything new about the South in “Reckonings and Reconstructions” though passing time with such a varied array of photographers is never wasted effort. You can still feel the delights of gorging, even if you don’t feel especially nourished.

ART REVIEW

“Reckonings and Reconstructions: Southern Photography From the Do Good Fund”

Through Jan. 8. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. Georgia Museum of Art, 90 Carlton St., Athens. 706-542-4662, www.georgiamuseum.org.

Bottom line: A show dedicated to representing the South proves occasionally revealing but more often leaves you craving more.