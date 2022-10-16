PHOTOS: Beltline spotlights Indigenous Stickball summit

According to organizers, for the first time in over 200 years, the sport was played by multiple native nations on traditional Muscogee land in the heart of the city.

Organized by Atlanta Beltline Inc., Addison Karl (Chickasaw/Choctaw member) and Emory University, the Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit showcased the history and future of the game to the public at the free event at the athletic field at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.