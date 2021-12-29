Pandemic causes True Colors, Synchronicity theaters to close shows early

The troupe said it had already contacted patrons and was processing refunds. Its box office can be reached at 404-484-8636 or boxoffice@synchrotheatre.com. Patrons interested in making a donation to help offset the theater’s financial loss are being directed to bit.ly/givetosynchro.

True Colors is asking ticketholders to contact TicketsWest (470-639-8241) to receive a refund or to donate the value of their tickets.

Aurora’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Spectacular remains on the schedule, but the troupe on Tuesday replaced headliner Rob Cleveland with Big Kenney. Late Tuesday afternoon, Aurora confirmed that the change was due to a “breakthrough COVID-19 case” — meaning an infection of a fully vaccinated person.

“Please join the Aurora Theatre family in wishing Rob Cleveland a speedy recovery,” an Aurora statement said.

Rob Cleveland (left) and Marlon Andrew Burnley appear in the drama "Red Speedo" at Actor's Express.

Last Thursday, Aurora Theatre canceled its final production of Christmas Canteen due to Covid exposure by a company member.

It’s too early to know what the impact of COVID and omicron will be on productions planned to open early in the new year. While many companies do not resume their schedules until late January or February, Actor’s Express continues to list Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel” as beginning previews on Jan. 5, as does Roswell’s Georgia Ensemble Theatre with Kate Hamill’s “Vanity Fair” opening Jan. 6.

