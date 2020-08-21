Outdoor exercise events: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

A species of flower fly, or hover fly, gathering pollen from a daisy. It is one of thousands of fly species worldwide that help pollinate flowers, crops and other plants. Flies rank second only to bees as important pollinators. KEN CHILDS

Participate in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census by observing a pollinator plant for 15 minutes. Count how many insects land on the plant, and fill out the counting form available to print from smithgilbertgardens.com. If you’re at Smith-Gilbert Gardens, put your completed form in the basket on the back porch of the house, and if you’re at home, email it to info@smithgilbertgardens.com.

SagerStrong Stadium Virtual Fun Run. 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21-11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. $25 per event. runsignup.com

The SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run has gone virtual this weekend, so sign up to participate in one or more event – 3K, 5K, 10K or half-marathon.

Pandemic Pups: Escape From the Dog Shelter! Friday, Aug. 21-Sunday, Aug. 23 and ongoing. Virtual event from the Cobb County Public Library System. cobbcat.org

Play a virtual escape game with a dog-related theme by solving puzzles throughout the story.

DeKalb

Movie Night in the Park. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Free. Dresden Park soccer field, 2301 Dresden Drive, Chamblee. chambleega.myrec.com

Grab some blankets, chairs and snacks to watch Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” under the stars. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and advance online registration is required.

4 Man String Band. 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. corner of Berkeley Road and Dunwick Drive in Avondale Estates. facebook.com

Sing along with the 4 Man String Band, who will play favorites plus originals at this kid-friendly, socially distanced porchfest-style concert.

Movies Under the Stars. 7:30-8:30 p.m. entrance with 9 p.m. movie start. Free. Friday, Aug. 21. Skyland Park, 2600 Skyland Drive, Brookhaven. brookhavenga.gov

Bring the family – along with some snacks – to watch “The Addams Family.” Pets are also welcome.

Weather & Space Day. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Non-members $18-$20, free for members. Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org

Learn about weather and space with stomp rockets, a science of weather demonstration and more. Advance online ticket reservations are required for members and non-members.

North Fulton

Grand Opening of Where’s the Scoop?. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. 26 Old Roswell St. Suite 102, Alpharetta. 678-395-3650. facebook.com

Indulge in some gourmet ice cream and share in celebrating the grand opening of Where’s the Scoop? in downtown Alpharetta. On Friday, free T-shirts will be given to the first 25 guests, on Saturday, the first 100 guests will receive a free fun size ice cream, and Sunday’s first 50 bubble tea orders will receive a free metal bubble tea straw.

Run-SUP-Yoga. 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. run, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. SUP, 10:30-11:30 a.m. yoga. Sunday, Aug. 23. $20 Alpharetta resident/$30 non-resident. Wills Park, 1825 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 470-433-2378. facebook.com

Get moving with a morning of running, paddle boarding and yoga. Pre-registration is required by calling 470-433-2378 or by emailing wellness@alpharetta.ga.us and is limited to 18 participants.

Outdoor Bar-less Barre. 9:45 a.m. sign-in, 10 a.m. class. Sunday, Aug. 23. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. calendarwiz.com.

Get fit with ballet-inspired outdoor bar-less barre.

Couples Cooking: Seafood BBQ. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. $100 per couple. Alpharetta Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. ww4.publix.com.

Learn how to cook some serious seafood dishes – such as coriander-dusted scallops and grilled lobster tails – on your grill.

Gwinnett

Gimme Shelter Benefit Concert. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. $10. Grayson City Ampavillion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017. cityofgrayson.org

The 6th annual Gimme Shelter Concert features music from R&B Inc. and benefits the SE Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry.

Groovin’ on the Green. 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Loganville Town Green, 235 Main St., Loganville. loganville-ga.gov

Enjoy music by A1A, the only tribute band sanctioned by Jimmy Buffet.

The Sneaker Exit. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. $20 general admission. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. infiniteenergycenter.com

If you’re into sneakers, stop by The Sneaker Exit trade show to buy and sell footwear, clothing and accessories. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.

Tailgate on the Town Green. 7:10 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersga.gov

Bring a cooler with food and drinks to tailgate and watch the Braves vs. Phillies.