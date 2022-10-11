One Musicfest, day two like ‘a Black music Coachella’

The Philadelphia native dressed comfortably in a mint green ensemble and thick white-framed glasses shared a tender moment with the gargantuan audience about her mom, Pam, recently being diagnosed with breast cancer, but resiliently belted out “Bust Your Windows” before steering into “Put It Down” and the H.E.R. collaboration “A Girl Like Me.” The “Heaux Tales” and “Reality Show” singer/songwriter picked up the tempo and danced around a bit on “Holding You Down (Goin’ in Circles)” and “Need U Bad” and closed out with her signature “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Spice reigned supreme on the Toyota Stage the entire day. Beyonce protege and Atlanta native Chloe Bailey dusted off one of her mentor’s Sasha Fierce tour costumes, threw herself seductively across the stage on “Have Mercy” and worked in a slowed-down rendition of Adina Howard’s 1995 hit “Freak Like Me.”

Lil Baby’s Quality Control cohorts City Girls brought their catchy, brash brand of opulent, sex-infused trash talking ahead of Sullivan’s set. Dressed in raunchy shorts made with a zebra pattern similar to Ms. Lauryn Hill’s suit the evening prior and black stretch knee high heels, Yung Miami and JT, wearing magenta hair and a jeweled nose ring, opened with “Take Yo Man,” their update of the Salt-N-Pepa classic.

QC’s eyebrow-raising flagship female rap outfit out of Miami-turned-viral sensations came full throttle with “Rodeo,” “Where The Bag At,” “Jobs,” “Tighten Up,” “Come Outside” and “Act Up.” Their features on Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” and Drake’s bounce-flavored “In My Feelings” were also thrown in.

City Girls bounced through both “Twerk” and “Twerkulator” before bringing out their surprise guest, a blonde-haired Usher. The music legend yeeked and K-wang line danced alongside the duo for their pulsating collaboration “Good Love,” sampled from Lathun’s 1997 regional hit.

With Atlanta Pride also in town during the weekend, gay rapper Saucy Santana, who celebrated a birthday the day before, gave pure showmanship before a large, adoring crowd with a blanket of rainbow flags. The makeup artist vogued and fiercely sauntered with long pink nails, Prada shades and an all-black catsuit full of zippers to the thumpers “Booty,” “Walk Em Like a Dog,” “Shisha,” “Walk” and “Material Girl.”

It was a trip across 285 and up and down I-20 for the Big Facts Mixtape on Freedom Stage late afternoon. With DJ Scream on the ones and twos and producer Zaytoven on keyboards, it was nothing but trap music bops booming from the hill above the main stage.

From Zone 3 to Zone 6, it was the ultimate collection hosted by HoodRich Radio: Yung Ralph’s “Look Like Money,” OJ Da Juiceman’s “Make the Trap Say Aye,” Big Bank Black’s “Try It Out” and Trinidad James’ “All Gold Everything.”

Rich Homie Quan performed “Walk Thru,” “Differences,” “Type of Way,” “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” his feature on YG’s “My Hitta” and Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle.” Young Dro, decked out in preppy Ralph Lauren attire, did his “Shoulda Lean,” “FDB,” “We In Da City” and Yung L.A.’s “Ain’t I.” Rocko dropped “Umma Do Me” and “Dis Morning” before Pastor Troy, dressed in a black and red robe, came with his rowdy staples “Vice Versa,” “Pop Dat” and “No Mo Play in G.A.”

The main stage held a tribute to Caribbean music while rapper Ja Rule and singer Ashanti took it back with their streak of early 2000s hip-hop and pop singles and New Orleans rap legend Juvenile came on early.

Singer Alex Isley, band Tank and the Bangas, rapper Lupe Fiasco, neo soul artist Bilal, gospel performer Tye Tribbet, singer/songwriter Tweet, hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh and go-go legends Chuck Brown Band made the remainder of the good times that One Musicfest served this weekend.