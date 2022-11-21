‘Nutcracker’ spotlights rising dancers at 3 companies

Amid the triumphs and setbacks Ballethnic Dance Company has faced in recent years, Jaiyana Frankson and Justice Jones, both 13, are leading a resurgence of talented young dancers in Ballethnic’s school. In the company’s traditional holiday production of “Urban Nutcracker, they will alternate performing the role of Sarah, an Auburn Avenue version of “The Nutcracker’s” lead Clara.

Justice, Jaiyana and their peers are renewing co-artistic director Nena Gilreath’s faith in the company’s 32-year mission to provide dance artists of color with opportunities that often have been out of reach in predominantly white ballet companies.

Now, however, white-led ballet institutions are increasing efforts to recruit Black dancers. This is progress for the field overall, but it’s made things harder for Ballethnic, which has lost some of its most promising students to scholarship programs in wealthier company schools.

But Jaiyana and Justice represent hope, Gilreath said, “because of their vulnerability, their love for ballet, their commitment to class and the rigor.”

In rehearsal at Ballethnic’s East Point studio, Jaiyana took center stage amid a group of people playing children, parents, grandparents and life-sized dolls. Calmly focused and with notably supple feet, she moved with care and precision, her soft lyrical qualities punctuated with airy jumps as she related to party guests with genuine graciousness.

Justice possesses long limbs and a natural affinity for classical ballet lines. Highly confident, she has “more pop in what she does,” with a quick, darting kind of energy, “like a springboard,” said Gilreath.

The joy the two dancers exude has reinvigorated Gilreath’s desire to teach. Their infectious enthusiasm inspires everyone in the room.

“They just have a delight about their work,” said Gilreath, “about pirouettes, first arabesque. It’s beautiful. I haven’t seen it in that way in a minute.”

Credit: Roosa Oksaharju Credit: Roosa Oksaharju

Atlanta Ballet

Shortly after the pandemic hit in spring 2020 and Atlanta Ballet’s stage went dark, dancer Hui Wen Peng was sent home to Taiwan. Peng continued to practice by taking a virtual workshop and dancing in her parents’ living room nightly from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Peng’s drive for perfection is balanced by her quick wit, a lighthearted sense of humor and a habit of not taking herself too seriously. Those traits serve Peng, 22, well as she prepares to perform one of “The Nutcracker’s” toughest Chinese variations around.

The solo is a complicated mix of big jumps and consecutive turns, done while manipulating two large fans in a fast and intricate rhythm. Peng must also be ready to adapt to whatever tempo the conductor sets.

Alongside the solo’s technical elements, Peng has to embody its charm and reach into the hearts of her audience. To do this, Peng remembers what a teacher once told her. “It’s not about you,” she said, “so don’t freak out. Show them how much you love ballet and your passion for dance. Just the sparkle in your eyes will let the audience feel the same.”

Peng aims to perform the Chinese variation with playful ease of execution and to express her unique personality. “And just finding moments to smile, to have fun,” she said, laughing, “and not to fall on stage.”

Credit: Richard Calmes Credit: Richard Calmes

Metropolitan Ballet Theatre

Six years ago, Maniya Barredo, artistic director of Metropolitan Ballet Theatre, looked into Anna Goolsby’s eyes and knew instantly that the quiet 12-year-old had “it” — that inner spark that creates magic on stage.

“She will move you when she performs,” said Barredo. “It’s something that she’s got inside her, that pushes her. She’s a happy soul. We need that more than anything in this world.”

Ballet has given Goolsby confidence, freedom to express herself and a path to grow into a nuanced, multidimensional person. Unlike sports, Goolsby said, ballet offers “so many layers, with every single part of the body moving in harmony to create an image or convey a message in a story.”

Now 18, Goolsby is preparing to perform as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen for the third time. Her favorite, Sugar Plum, requires strong classical technique, stamina and, she said, the ability to carry Act II and end it “with a bang.”

To do this, Goolsby “channels her inner dancer,” an ideal image of effortless beauty that first drew her to ballet. “The dream,” said Goolsby, “motivates me to want to give that to other audience members.”

That spirit of generosity pervades Barredo’s organization and sustained it through the pandemic when Barredo lost many students. A core group soon returned to study while masked and socially distanced. Then the company’s leased building was sold, and Barredo had to find another space. Students, parents, alumni and others mobilized to help the organization move into a new studio home.

Students like Goolsby remind Barredo that when life is turned upside down, art, community and the beauty of dance can lift people up. “That’s what I teach, and that’s what Anna has,” said Barredo. “She has this beautiful heart that keeps giving.”

“The Nutcracker” around town

Atlanta Ballet. Dec. 9-26. $35-$180. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 800-982-2787, atlantaballet.com.

Ballethnic Dance Company. “Urban Nutcracker.” 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11. $40-$80. Morehouse King Chapel, 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-762-1416 eventbrite.com.

The Georgia Ballet. 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Sensory friendly show 7 p.m. Dec. 1. $28.90-$48.90. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-528-0881, georgiaballet.org.

Georgia Dance Theatre. 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11. Sandy Creek High School, 360 Jenkins Road, Tyrone. 770-631-3128, gadance.com.

Gwinnett Ballet Theatre. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 3-18. $22-$47. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464, gwinnettballet.org.

“Hip Hop Nutcracker.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $49-$89. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.

Metropolitan Ballet Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 (with 12:30 p.m. Sugarplum Storytime), 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Dec. 18. $20-$40. Blessed Trinity Theatre, 11320 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 678-297-2800, metropolitanballet.org.

“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet.” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. $34-$104, VIP package $163.75. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.