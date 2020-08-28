Now you can enjoy a cocktail at SkyView, Atlanta’s 20-story Ferris wheel

The 20-story Ferris wheel will now be accompanied by a bar, managed by Complete Beverage Systems, Inc. According to What Now Atlanta, Complete Beverage Systems specializes in alcoholic beverage management for upscale event venues, hotels, historic venues, and government properties, among other things.

Explore New glamping resort to open in metro Atlanta

While the SkyView does have on-site concessions, SkyBar brings the first alcoholic drinks to the Atlanta landmark.