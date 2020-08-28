Now you can enjoy a cocktail at SkyView, Atlanta’s 20-story Ferris wheel

If you’ve ever visited the SkyView in Atlanta and wished you had a cocktail to pair with the experience, you’re in luck.
The 20-story Ferris wheel will now be accompanied by a bar, managed by Complete Beverage Systems, Inc. According to What Now Atlanta, Complete Beverage Systems specializes in alcoholic beverage management for upscale event venues, hotels, historic venues, and government properties, among other things.
While the SkyView does have on-site concessions, SkyBar brings the first alcoholic drinks to the Atlanta landmark.
Like many Atlantans, SkyView is a transplant. Previously, it lit up the skies in the Place de la Concorde near the Louvre in Paris, and in Cape Town, South Africa, before being sold and moved to Pensacola, according to previous reporting by the AJC. The Ferris wheel stayed in Pensacola for about a year before relocating to its current location next to the Tabernacle.