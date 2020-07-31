New glamping resort to open in metro Atlanta

The Georgia Glamping Company announced this week at it will add a second glamping resort in metro Atlanta.
The effort, which currently operates one location at Shady Grove Campground on Lake Lanier, will expand to a 200-acre plot in Henry County’s McDonough, according to a Facebook post. The new resort, which is slated to open in October, will be located on Iris Lake and will feature bell tents, safari tents, tree houses and geodesic domes.
According to the Facebook post, it will include fire pits, fishing, a playground, beach and more. There will also be “decks around the lodge for gathering, and drinks and snacks will be served at the lodge.”
“We hope to have food trucks and live music regularly, and be a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” according to the Georgia Glamping Company.
If you’re new to the world of glamping, it’s camping without roughing it too much. The Georgia Glamping Company features amenities like a proper bed, heating and coffee.
“We believe that luxury and comfort should not be sacrificed while enjoying the great outdoors. So we decided to venture out and open Georgia Glamping Company,” according to the company’s website. “Glamping with us is simple. We combine the need for modern comfort with a desire to be as close to nature as possible.”