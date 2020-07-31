New glamping resort to open in metro Atlanta

The effort, which currently operates one location at Shady Grove Campground on Lake Lanier, will expand to a 200-acre plot in Henry County’s McDonough, according to a Facebook post. The new resort, which is slated to open in October, will be located on Iris Lake and will feature bell tents, safari tents, tree houses and geodesic domes.

According to the Facebook post, it will include fire pits, fishing, a playground, beach and more. There will also be “decks around the lodge for gathering, and drinks and snacks will be served at the lodge.”