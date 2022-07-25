News briefs: Emory Arts Fellows for 2022-23 named; 404 Festival announced

Vincze is a composer who uses computer music technologies. His work has been performed by leading contemporary music ensembles and he is the artistic director of the Novalis music festival. He will teach a course this fall entitled “Sci-Fi Experimental Music,” a composition course that examines the iconic music of popular science fiction, and how to create sounds for film and television.

Both will have access to Emory facilities for creating, exhibiting and performing their works. They will also attend a series of “Business of Arts” workshops created in collaboration with Emory faculty.

404 Festival comes to Pullman Yards, featuring Big Boi

The 404 Festival, which is aimed at celebrating all things Atlanta, will take place Aug. 13 at Pullman Yards headlined by Big Boi and Travis Porter.

The event is billed as a 12-hour celebration of Atlanta and will feature Atlanta-based artists, vendors, fashion and sports. It is produced by the Atlanta Sport and Social Club.

General admission is $60 and tickets for couples are $110, plus fees. The tickets give access to all live performances, food from local restaurants, and all bars and concessions. VIP tickets ($125) also include a complimentary beverage, dedicated entrances, a VIP lounge and preferred stage viewing.

