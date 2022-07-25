News briefs: Emory Arts Fellows for 2022-23 named; 404 Festival announced

Emory University has named artists Tamika Galanis and Davor Vincze as Emory Arts Fellows for 2022-23.
Each of Emory’s fellows teaches undergraduate classes in arts programs, and part of the program’s intent is to expand the number of arts courses Emory can offer. It also gives the fellows university teaching experiences and opportunities to mentor future working artists.
Galanis, a Bahamian native, is a documentarian and multimedia visual artist whose work examines the complexities of living in a place shrouded in touristic ideas amid the global climate crisis. She will teach a course this fall called “Experimenters: Carving Out Space for Us” under the Department of Film and Media Studies. It will focus on experimental film and visual media, particularly the work of artists of color.
Vincze is a composer who uses computer music technologies. His work has been performed by leading contemporary music ensembles and he is the artistic director of the Novalis music festival. He will teach a course this fall entitled “Sci-Fi Experimental Music,” a composition course that examines the iconic music of popular science fiction, and how to create sounds for film and television.
Both will have access to Emory facilities for creating, exhibiting and performing their works. They will also attend a series of “Business of Arts” workshops created in collaboration with Emory faculty.
404 Festival comes to Pullman Yards, featuring Big Boi
The 404 Festival, which is aimed at celebrating all things Atlanta, will take place Aug. 13 at Pullman Yards headlined by Big Boi and Travis Porter.
The event is billed as a 12-hour celebration of Atlanta and will feature Atlanta-based artists, vendors, fashion and sports. It is produced by the Atlanta Sport and Social Club.
General admission is $60 and tickets for couples are $110, plus fees. The tickets give access to all live performances, food from local restaurants, and all bars and concessions. VIP tickets ($125) also include a complimentary beverage, dedicated entrances, a VIP lounge and preferred stage viewing.
