New Squalls video, film screening and album release show

Propeller Sound Recordings, which is releasing the EP on Nov. 4, also has plans to reissue the band’s 1986 album “Rebel Shoes” and 1988′s “No Time.”

“I never tired of working with them because their catalog of original songs was a treat to hear,” said T. Patton Biddle, the legendary soundman at the 40 Watt Club. “They are in the top 5 of my all-time favorite bands that I worked with in Athens, which is no small compliment.”

The band found its widest audience with an appearance in the 1986 documentary “Athens, GA - Inside/Out,” and there’s a screening of the film at the University of Georgia’s Hargett Library on Nov. 9 with filmmaker Bill Cody.

“The first time I saw the Squalls I was hooked,” Cody said. “The music — with a bit of jazz, a bit of folk and a lot of fun — was the kind that made everyone dance. I mean everyone. When they played it was contagious.”

You’ll have a chance to experience a little bit of that magic again with an album release show on Nov. 18 at Cine Lab in Athens. Squalls founder Bob Hay will perform a solo set, then the Wild Jordan Tonk Cats (including original Squalls drummer Mark Cooper Smith) will take the stage followed by Hay and original Squall member Diana Torell joining in for a set of Squalls songs.

It may not be exactly like the old days, but you should always expect a little magic when those songs are played live.

“I’ll never forget the atmosphere,” said 10,000 Maniacs keyboardist Dennis Drew of the first time he saw Squalls at the old 40 Watt, “hot, sweaty college kids dancing madly. The music was propulsive. It hit you like… well, like a squall. And living in the Great Lakes area on the shores of Lake Erie we know how a squall hits you. But there was always something idiosyncratic about Squalls. A sound no one else had.”

IF YOU GO

“Athens, GA - Inside/Out” film screening with Bill Cody

At 5 p.m. Nov. 9, join a guided tour of Hargrett Library’s newest exhibit, “Georgia on my Mind: Finding Belonging in Music History.” At 5:30 p.m., along with producer Bill Cody, watch Athens, GA - Inside/Out” followed by a brief intermission and reception. The sequel, “Athens/Inside-Out: Red Turns into Blue” screens at 7:30 p.m. UGA’s Hargett Library, 300 S. Hull St., Athens. libs.uga.edu.

Squalls album release show

9 p.m. Nov. 18. $10. Cine Lab, 234 W. Hancock Ave., Athens. athenscine.com.