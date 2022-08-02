New Midtown gallery’s latest show pairs two talented local artists

So instead Nichols brought his dream to Atlanta when he moved to the city this past September. Though he’s only had three shows at NicholsAtlanta, he’s already planning to expand his existing gallery from its present jewel-box size. But he says staying in Midtown is critical, especially with the High Museum of Art just down the road. New York’s Paula Cooper gallery director Steve Henry is an advisor and has helped Nichols navigate the gallery world.

With a focus on emerging and mid-career artists and hopes of bringing in the occasional blue chip name (Nichols is a big fan of Cy Twombly’s work), NicholsAtlanta’s mission is to attract an untapped market of younger collectors.

Combined Shape Caption "Langston Hughes" by Demetri Burke. (Courtesy of NicholsAtlanta) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption "Langston Hughes" by Demetri Burke. (Courtesy of NicholsAtlanta) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

NicholsAtlanta’s third show, “Expanding Narratives” through Aug. 27, features Georgia State University BFA grad Demetri Burke and José Ibarra Rizo, two friends and Atlanta-based artists with a shared interest in expanding a vision of masculinity and of portraiture subjects. In Burke’s mixed-media works combining painting, drawing and collage, the artist addresses the legacy of Black creatives like filmmaker Marlon Riggs, writers E. Lynn Harris and Langston Hughes and activist and writer Joseph Beam, ornamenting portraits of these men with golden, star-flecked skies or swaths of inky black to suggest eternity. Burke creates dreamy tapestries and memorials to these men. His delicate, romantic memorializing works where tulips and other flowers are overlaid on portraits of his subjects suggest a different vision of what it means to be a Black man in America.

“I think they complement one another” says Nichols. “Both of them are dealing with community, one in the realm of paint and the other in the realm of photography.” And both artists, says Nichols “are talking about vulnerability.”

Combined Shape Caption "Somewhere In Between" by Jose Ibarra Rizo (Courtesy of NicholsAtlanta) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption "Somewhere In Between" by Jose Ibarra Rizo (Courtesy of NicholsAtlanta) Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

By the same token, José Ibarra Rizo, who received his B.A. from Georgia College & State University defies any easy categorization of Latino men in his thoughtful photographic portraits of the migrants and children of migrants in his hometown of Gainesville.

In both artist’s work, men are set against nature which softens and alters our perceptions of the expected masculine iconography. Rizo’s “Rose Grower” features an older man posed against a bank of vibrant blooming flowers and in Burke’s “E. Lynn Harris” a childhood portrait of the artist himself peeks out from behind a grove of abstracted white flowers, giving a softness and sweetness to Burke’s vision of boyhood devoid of the usual signifiers.

Next up at NicholsAtlanta is Adana Tillman, a contemporary fiber artist who uses textiles and found fabrics to create portraits centered on Black subjects opening Sept. 15.

ART REVIEW

“Expanding Narratives: Demetri Burke and José Ibarra Rizo”

Through Aug. 27. By appointment only. Free. NicholsAtlanta, 1080 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-458-6131, nicholsatlanta.com.

Bottom line: A tiny show dedicated to an alternative vision of Black and Latino men from two talented young Atlanta artists.