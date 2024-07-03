NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor pining for the Peachtree from Paris this year

A frequent participant in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and now a busy NBC sports commentator, Maria Taylor was playing basketball for Centennial High School in Roswell and looking for a way to avoid preseason conditioning when she discovered volleyball. As a University of Georgia star in that sport, she was often interviewed by the media and began to realize that sports broadcasting might be her dream career. Ironically, it’s that career that will keep her away this year from the family tradition of running the Peachtree, because she’ll be in Paris as part of the NBC team covering the 2024 Olympic Games.
Q: How did you get started running the Peachtree?
A: It was my mom. She started the whole family doing it; she’s the one who applies for everyone to get into the race and picks up everyone’s numbers. It’s just part of our Fourth of July celebration. The Fourth of July has become the one holiday we can usually all do something together because of my work schedule. We pretty much don’t miss it, but she won’t be able to do it this year, either — she’ll be traveling to Paris to help with the baby. [Son Roman was born in December.]
Q: Are you a year-round runner?
A: No, but I do run in Chastain Park a couple times a week to get ready every year.
Q: Do you have a favorite part of the race?
A: Honestly, it’s the end. Everyone’s cheering; you get your T-shirt. After the start, we all take off on our own, so we catch up with each other at the finish, get our shirts, get a drink, have some snacks. It’s something that we can do together, something that we can accomplish together that’s hard. I’m very sore when it’s over. Every year, I say I need to run more.
Q: What do you think the Peachtree means to Atlanta?
A: The whole city comes together in a way that happens just once a year. Even the people cheering, sitting in their lawn chairs feed off the energy. It’s a day that everyone comes to the same place every year; you’re bound to see someone you know. In 2022 I saw the guy who was homecoming king in high school the same year I was homecoming queen, and we ran the finish together.
Q: If everyone in your family will be running, how will Roman spend his Fourth of July mornings?
A: Maybe my husband’s mom can watch him until he’s old enough to run it.
