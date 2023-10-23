Native American Festival and Pow Wow returns to Stone Mountain Park

The four-day Native American Festival and Pow Wow features dancing, music, crafts and cooking demonstrations, and more.

Groups from across the U.S. and Central America will compete in inter-tribal dance competitions, adorned in bright, colorful costumes covered in beads and feathers.

Not only can you learn about flint-knapping, bow making and fire starting, you also can explore traditional Native American dwellings.

Families can participate in interactive activities, such as an encampment showing the lifestyle of local and regional cultures.

The American Eagle Foundation will be at the festival with wildlife presentations, including a bald eagle and other birds of prey.

Those looking to do some early holiday shopping can find handcrafted jewelry and other items by world-renowned Native American artists and those inspired by the Native culture.

The festival is included with an attractions ticket ($39.99 for adults; $34.99 for children), or you can buy an event only ticket at the park for $15.99. Mountain members get in free.

The festival runs 9 a.m.–3 p.m. November 2-3; and 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m. November 4-5.