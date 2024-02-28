Nadine Barton brings movement from classical to hip-hop for Termimus premiere

Credit: Photo by Ninotchka Barrios Hecht Credit: Photo by Ninotchka Barrios Hecht

Barton will premiere the work, her first for Terminus, as part of the company’s program of contemporary ballet at the KSU Dance Theater on March 1-3.

Barton’s “Body & Myth” is a very personal work. Terminus dancer Elizabeth Labovitz, protégé Amalie Chase and Terminus Ballet School faculty member Darvensky Louis each represent a different period of Barton’s life amid a pivotal life transition.

Labovitz is Barton’s present self, Chase’s character is a child, representing Barton’s past, and Louis’ character represents both the steady and turbulent waves of her life.

Labovitz will dance on pointe, adding extra length to her lines as her character floats in the present, observing glimpses of herself in the past. It’s part of remembering and reassessing, Barton explains.

Barton has choreographed works for Charlotte Ballet and Alabama Ballet — she has danced with both companies — as well as Milwaukee Ballet. She is now based in Charlotte.

She came to Terminus with a concept in mind for the piece but wanted the creative process to be collaborative. To do this, she started freestyle groove sessions before rehearsals to get a sense of each dancer’s movement style.

“I love making choreography on the spot,” she said. Her choreography for “Body & Myth” keeps Labovitz steeped in classical ballet technique, with moments of stillness to showcase her strong presence, while Chase’s movement is grounded, and Louis expresses joy through grand movements across the stage.

Since the work features only three dancers, Barton got to know each of them outside of the studio and during the choreographic process. “Terminus is such an awesome part of the community and they’re such a great company of dancers and good people,” she says.

“Body & Myth” is set to Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” with costumes and lighting designed by Ben Rawson. Barton hopes audiences will relate to the nostalgia inherent in the ballet. Her favorite moment, she says, is the last section which is bookended by two solos, each representing a different perspective.

Barton’s grounded choreography, mixed with classical ballet and storytelling, aligns well with Terminus’ mission of telling stories through dance, said Welker. He said the piece highlights each dancer’s strengths and dance styles while seamlessly integrating them to tell the tale.

“You’re going to see some very contemporary movements and classical movements because Elizabeth (Labovitz) is in pointe shoes. You’re going to see influences from hip-hop and break dancing. You’re going to see it all come together, which is really cool and unique,” Welker said.

The upcoming concert will also feature the first live performance of “If Only,” a duet by Frank Chaves, former artistic director of River North Dance Chicago, and a reprise of “Under the Olive Tree,” a nine-dancer work from resident choreographer Tara Lee that is set to a Baroque score. It was originally created for New Orleans Ballet Theatre and premiered in 2016.

DANCE PREVIEW

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre: “Body & Myth”

8 pm. Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2; 2 p.m. Sunday March 3. KSU Dance Theater, 860 Rossbacher Way, Marietta. $18-$50. www.terminusmbt.com

Carson Mason is an Atlanta-based dancer who studied contemporary dance at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. With bylines in several publications, including MLB.com, NBA.com, The State Newspaper, The Charlotte Observer and DanceAtlanta, Carson enjoys sharing stories about artists and athletes.

