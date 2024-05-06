Things to Do

Most popular baby names inspired by the ocean

‘(M)any parents have strong feelings for wanting to identify the majesty of the ocean with their child,’ Nameberry consultant says

By
33 minutes ago

Thunder, Ocean, Juniper and Whimsy Lou are some of the trendiest baby names of the year thanks to celebrities thinking outside of the box. As of late, there’s been a rise in water names inspired by the waves of the ocean.

“There’s such high awareness of the environment and appreciation for nature that many parents have strong feelings for wanting to identify the majesty of the ocean with their child,” baby-naming consultant Pamela Redmond of Nameberry told Today.com.

Nameberry released a list of more than 200 baby names inspired by the ocean. So, whether your baby has a calm personality or knows how to rock the waters, here are the top three trendy names for boys, girls, gender neutral and with a little uniqueness.

ExploreMost popular baby names inspired by travel destinations

Trendiest names for boys

  • Kai: Hawaiian, meaning the sea
  • Caspian: Geographical, meaning large salty sea between Asia and Europe
  • Rafferty: Irish, meaning flood tide and an abundance

Trendiest names for girls

  • Cordelia: Latin/Celtic, meaning the daughter of the sea
  • Kailani: Hawaiian, meaning the sea and sky
  • Nixie: German, meaning water nymph

Trendiest gender neutral names

  • Dune: French origin with Dutch and German ties, meaning sand hill
  • Murphy: Irish and Scottish origin, meaning the warrior of the sea
  • Ocean: Greek, comes from Oceanus, which means the sea.

Unique names correlating directly to the sea or ocean

  • Mariner: British and French, meaning seaman and sailor
  • Merrigan: Irish, meaning a person who derived from Muir sea
  • Wave: English origin that means arched form of water or sound
Explore26 baby names that spell career success

“It’s almost like people naming a child after someone they admire or someone in the Bible or the Quran their child can emulate,” Redmond said. “The ocean has that same inspirational power.”

When it comes to finding the perfect baby name, a personal approach — like naming them after a parent, sister or elder — is always a beautiful idea. However, if you want to wave hello to your new bundle in a unique way, why not explore the ocean for inspiration?

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Geoff Duncan: Why I’m voting for Biden and other Republicans should, too

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins acknowledges criticism after reposting racist video
1h ago

Report: Georgia drops 300,000 children from Medicaid
2h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade, ex-Trump prosecutor, breaks silence on Fulton case

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade, ex-Trump prosecutor, breaks silence on Fulton case

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

In Atlanta, long lines of migrants downtown reflect surge at border
The Latest

Shaky Knees keeps the music coming on day three
The sun breaks through as the music rings out on day two of Shaky Knees
‘Baby, it’s hot’: Shaky Knees music festival off to a dry but steamy start
Featured

Credit: Ben Hendren

OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared