More than a dozen gifts show Moms how much she is appreciate this Mother’s Day

Full pints. Moms who like ice cream and alcohol can indulge in a special Mother’s Day four-pack of boozy ice cream from Tipsy Scoop which features delectable flavors (and names) like cake batter vodka martini and strawberry white sangria sorbet. Pints can also be customized with a four, six or 18-pack pick-your-own flavor option from almost two dozen selections including mango margarita sorbet, spiked hazelnut coffee and butterscotch crunch ice cream. The taste of liquor is subtle so despite the brand’s kitschy name, moms will be sober. 4-pack, $56. tipsyscoop.com.

Caption Give her the gift of a spa getaway to relax and rejuvenate. Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co. Credit: Handout

Staycation for two. Plan a mother-daughter (or mother-grandmother) staycation at the Loews Hotel Atlanta in Midtown. A promotional spa package allows guests to receive two specially-priced 60-minute fusion massages, reserve accommodations in a spacious room of their choice and partake in daily valet parking. In addition to the spa, guests can spend time lounging in the steam sauna or detoxing in a room filled with pink Himalayan salts; swing by the fitness center; dine a la carte on-site at Saltwood Charcuterie & Bar or sit in the expansive lobby to people-watch or read. Additionally, the spa offers 25 percent off Monday through Wednesday weekday spa appointments for moms (and anyone else) who want to relax and rejuvenate their bodies for a few hours. Prices vary for spa package and individual appointments. 1065 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-720-5000, loewshotels.com/atlanta-hotel.

Caption The gift of a gospel concert is one that will keep her spirits uplifted. Courtesy of Ampli Creative, LLC Credit: Handout

Gospel concert. Head to Fox Theatre for the annual Mother’s Day gospel celebration featuring Bishop Marvin Sapp, Erica Campbell, Regina Belle, Kelly Price and Pastor Donnie McClurkin. She’ll be uplifted by the music and want to stand up for a two-step since some songs have a soulful beat. Tickets start at $73. 4 p.m. May 8. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.

Caption A bead bracelet with gold tassels will complement her ensembles well beyond Mother's Day. Courtesy of Hart Credit: Handout

Beaded accessory. A tastefully designed white and gold, chevron-inspired beaded bracelet reads “Mama.” Comprised of Japanese glass beads and accented with gold handmade tassels, this adjustable bracelet is a fashionable and fuss-free accessory to wear with all her favorite ensembles. Available at Hart. $60. harthagerty.com.

Caption Sunglasses shield her eyes when she's pulled an all-nighter with the kids or heading the brunch fashionably styled. Courtesy of Warby Parker Credit: Handout

Sun’s out. She may make being a mother look easy, but for the days she wants to go incognito after a sleepless night with a newborn or toddler, the Warby Parker Aniyah sunglasses keep her eyes covered while looking stylish. These sunglasses are also practical for shielding the sun and complementing a chic outfit. $145. warbyparker.com.

Caption A family-friendly arts festival is a great option for outdoor fun Mother's Day weekend. Courtesy of AFFPS Credit: Handout

Free outdoor event. Swing by the Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival for a family-friendly outdoor festival featuring painters, photographers, sculptors, glass artists, jewelers and more. In addition to shopping on-site for her, festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to view artist demonstrations, enjoy live acoustic music, dance performances and stop at food trucks for a variety of delicious dishes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 7; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 8. 38 Hill St., Roswell. roswellartfestival.com.

Caption Lightweight leather earrings are a fashionable gift option. Courtesy of Glad & Young Credit: Handout

Wear it well. Accessorize with vibrant statement earrings made out of full grain leather. Available at Glad & Young Studio, the earrings are lightweight. Add a second pair to her collection with small braided hoop earrings from Tini Lux which are non-tarnishing and specially crafted for sensitive ears. Leather earrings, $26. gladandyoungstudio.com. Braided hoops, $70. tinilux.com.

Caption A graphic tee is a comfy addition to her maternity wardrobe. Courtesy of Macy's Credit: Handout

Mommy-to-be. One of main things she needs during pregnancy is comfort so opt for a soft cotton Motherhood Maternity graphic t-shirt with “Mama” printed across the top. Add a gift card, available in a denominations from $10-$1,000, so she can go shopping for more clothes or just-for-me presents. Available at Macy’s. T-shirt, $30. macys.com.

Ladies night out. Head to City Winery Atlanta for a Mother’s Day performance featuring violinist Ken Ford who plays everything from jazz to blues and R&B to hip-hop. This concert is appropriate for moms of all ages. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; performance begins at 8 p.m. May 7-8. $45-$60. Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 615-324-1010, citywinery.com/atlanta.

The getaway. Chateau Elan Winery and Resort is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch package inclusive of overnight accommodations at the Inn at Chateau Elan as well as a buffet brunch for two. While there, stroll the vineyards in peace and use a camera phone for photoshoots with lush, green backgrounds and picture-perfect sunrises and sunsets less than an hour’s drive from most metro Atlanta locations. Rates start at $594. 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com.

Read about it. In the book “Mommy Life” by Gina McMillen, readers will discover illustrations and commentary about things moms encounter like babies who prefer to stay awake all day instead of taking a much-needed nap, toddler meltdowns and my personal favorite, wearing t-shirts and leggings often as opposed to pre-baby stylish clothes that hang in my closet untouched. If she resonates with any or all of these scenarios, be sure to gift her with this book. It’ll make her feel like she’s not the only one experiencing some of the less glamorous parts of motherhood. Available in-store at Barnes & Noble throughout metro Atlanta as well as online. $14.99. barnesandnoble.com.