Monumental ‘Sleeper’ opens ASO season

The biggest bang of the night, a sound that will resound in Symphony Hall for quite some time, came from Atlanta composer Joel Thompson. It’s a piece Oundjian knows well; he premiered the monumental “To Awaken the Sleeper” a year ago at the Colorado Music Festival, and he brought it to Seattle last winter, with narration by the composer. Thursday, Thompson again gave the narration, crafted from the words of James Baldwin.

It all begins with Ivesian cacophony, a blast of concurrent shouting from each orchestral section balanced in the next breath with the solitary calm of low brass. While Ives is noted for striving to paint the picture of two brass bands melding together, Thompson instead looks for unrest and uncertainty. His tempo marking? “Chaos, insurrection!”

“Sleeper” moves through solemnity and sadness, but only briefly touches on anger. It is rife with juxtaposition. In a passage that begins with the narration “When power translates itself into tyranny,” Revolutionary War-tinged piccolo and martial drums emerge. Later, a trumpet choir slips in bits of “Dixie,” picked up by the rest of the orchestra, that devolve into a cacophony.

Thompson has written hopeful and forward-looking music, shaping with melodies a brighter, sunnier future contrasted with the commotion heard early in the piece. He’s not focusing a bitter eye toward the past, instead choosing to let his music say “this is the reality” before proposing a new one. There’s some discord even in these hopeful passages. While Thompson doesn’t cast blame, he still confronts uncomfortable truths that resonate deeply in the South.

On the second half of the program, Oundjian presented a twirling, bubbling version of Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.” It’s a bit of a kitchen-sink composition, complete with an extended alto saxophone solo. For me, though, a challenge emerged: Listen to the music being played instead of processing Thompson’s work. But truthfully, I hope I never stop focusing on it.

CONCERT REVIEW

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra season opener

