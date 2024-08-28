Monica Pearson talks with Georgia Tech leader about the value of teaching

This week on “The Monica Pearson Show,” Angel Cabrera, the president of Georgia Tech since 2019, shares what it’s like to be a leader at one of the state’s most prestigious schools.

Cabrera studied engineering in Spain, where he was raised, and received a Fulbright scholarship to study psychology at Georgia Tech. In a world where AI attempts to emulate how humans think, Cabrera is much more interested in the humans themselves.

He met his wife Beth, also a Tech alum, while earning his PhD. They raised their two children in Spain for years before returning to America where he became president of George Mason University, and the first Spaniard to lead an American university.