Monica Pearson talks UFOs and cold cases with podcaster Payne Lindsey

His face may be unrecognizable, but his voice is unmistakable. This week on “The Monica Pearson Show,” Payne Lindsey, the mastermind behind the renowned “Up and Vanished” podcast, gives Monica the scoop on his content creation company and a peek into his private life.

When Lindsey received his first camera at age 10 his fate was sealed. He knew he wanted to become a filmmaker.

“It felt like a long shot,” said Lindsey. “This was before everyone became a content creator.”