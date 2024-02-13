Monica Pearson talks UFOs and cold cases with podcaster Payne Lindsey

His face may be unrecognizable, but his voice is unmistakable. This week on “The Monica Pearson Show,” Payne Lindsey, the mastermind behind the renowned “Up and Vanished” podcast, gives Monica the scoop on his content creation company and a peek into his private life.
When Lindsey received his first camera at age 10 his fate was sealed. He knew he wanted to become a filmmaker.
“It felt like a long shot,” said Lindsey. “This was before everyone became a content creator.”
Inspired by the podcast “Serial,” Lindsey set out to make a podcast about cold crime cases. Now he has more than 1 million listeners. “It’s working OK,” laughed Lindsey.
In 2016, Lindsey founded Tenderfoot TV, an Atlanta-based content creation company. Lindsey discusses other projects he’s working on, including “High Strange,” a podcast about UFOs. Lindsey turns the tables on Monica to find out if she’s a believer or a skeptic.
Hear Lindsey perform one of his favorite songs to sing in the shower, find out what scares him, if he’s open to getting married again after a previous divorce, and learn what celebrity gave him one of his many tattoos.
