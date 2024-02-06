Things to Do

T.I. talks to Monica Pearson about his legacy, marriage and his nicknames

The rapper, father, philanthropist and entrepreneur has built a substantial resume.
Monica Pearson talks with T.I. on the latest episode of "The Monica Pearson Show."

By Keri Janton – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

One of his songs claims he’s the “King of Da South,” but T.I. is a man of many titles. This week on “The Monica Pearson Show,” Monica uncovers more about the rapper, actor, director, producer, and philanthropist.

T.I., who goes by “Tip” with family and friends (and now Monica, too), explains the origin of his nicknames, and tells the story of his childhood as a poor boy in Atlanta. T.I. shares the reason he became a drug dealer at age 14 and how those experiences and hard-fought lessons fuel something he calls trap music.

Find out which Atlanta leader is T.I.’s greatest mentor, and how he feels about his own legacy. T.I. gives an inside look at how he and singer Tiny, his wife of nearly 14 years, achieve balance in their marriage and whether any of their seven children plan to follow in mom and dad’s footsteps.

Since T.I., who also owns a clothing line and a record label, has built quite the resume, Monica asks if there’s anything left on his to-do list. Fans of Stevie Wonder, Ron Isley, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé will want to tune in for his answer.

