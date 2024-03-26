Things to Do

Monica Pearson goes to church with rapper Pastor Troy

Monica talks with rapper Pastor Troy on the latest episode of "The Monica Pearson Show."

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Monica talks with rapper Pastor Troy on the latest episode of "The Monica Pearson Show."
By Keri Janton – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

Atlanta legend Pastor Troy goes deep with Monica about church, music and everything in between.

Known to his family and friends as Micah LeVar Troy, the renowned rapper and producer shares how he was ordained “Pastor Troy” and how his dad, an actual pastor, took the news of his rapping aspirations.

He may not preach at a pulpit, but with more than 30 albums under his belt, including some with The Down South Georgia Boys (D.S.G.B.), Pastor Troy found his calling. He hasn’t earned a gold record yet but said “if there’s a way to calculate bootlegs, I’d be double platinum!”

The father of three is also a filmmaker, currently working on a series about aspiring rappers.

Find out what record Monica wants to contribute to Pastor Troy’s vinyl record shop, the story behind his trademark belt, and what’s on his vision board. Wondering if he plans to produce new music soon? To quote his 1998 anthem played at games across the country, “We Ready!”

Stream “The Monica Pearson Show” at ajc.com.

About the Author

Keri Janton
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge22m ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Maryland after ship collision

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know
The Latest

Credit: Photo by Arthur Rudick

Like hunting Easter eggs, Atlanta’s hard-to-find murals are worth the effort
25m ago
Decatur Book Festival to return this fall
1h ago
Gay love in Puritan New England subject of Garrard Conley’s debut novel
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta