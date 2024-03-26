Monica Pearson goes to church with rapper Pastor Troy

Atlanta legend Pastor Troy goes deep with Monica about church, music and everything in between.

Known to his family and friends as Micah LeVar Troy, the renowned rapper and producer shares how he was ordained “Pastor Troy” and how his dad, an actual pastor, took the news of his rapping aspirations.

He may not preach at a pulpit, but with more than 30 albums under his belt, including some with The Down South Georgia Boys (D.S.G.B.), Pastor Troy found his calling. He hasn’t earned a gold record yet but said “if there’s a way to calculate bootlegs, I’d be double platinum!”

The father of three is also a filmmaker, currently working on a series about aspiring rappers.

Find out what record Monica wants to contribute to Pastor Troy’s vinyl record shop, the story behind his trademark belt, and what’s on his vision board. Wondering if he plans to produce new music soon? To quote his 1998 anthem played at games across the country, “We Ready!”

Stream “The Monica Pearson Show” at ajc.com.