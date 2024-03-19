Monica Pearson talks with Southern Company CEO Christopher Womack

Monica gets down to business this week with the man in charge at Southern Company, Christopher Womack. Womack, who is one of just eight Black CEO’s of a Fortune 500 company, tells Monica how he went from a little boy in Greenville, Alabama, to Capitol Hill, to president, chairman of the board, and CEO of one of the nation’s leading energy providers.

Raised by his mother and grandmother, Womack shares the impact of their influence and the exhilarating feeling that comes when he passes on their words, “you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.”

When Monica digs in and asks why there aren’t more Black CEOs, Womack shares details about a commitment Southern Company has made to historically Black colleges and universities — to the tune of $50 million.

And not only is Womack a mentor for HBCU students, he’s a student himself, studying for his doctorate. Find out where he attends and why, at 65 years old, he says “this one is for me.”

With such a busy life, Monica asks the obvious question: when does Womack exhale? Learn the answer and more on this week’s episode of “The Monica Pearson Show.”

Stream “The Monica Pearson Show” at ajc.com.