Mix of elements in Tavern’s ‘Tempest’ creates less-than-perfect storm

The story of “The Tempest,” though, becomes a bit hard to follow, as the audience gets little idea who these characters are before they’re scattered.

The play begins as a group of Neapolitan nobles, including the king, returning from a distant wedding by ship. The bitter Prospero (Jeff Watkins), once a duke and now exiled for 12 years to an island with his daughter Miranda (Jasmine Renee Ellis), uses magic books and a fairy spirit Ariel (Amanda Lindsey McDonald) to conjure a storm that troubles the ship. Soon, the party of nobles — which includes Prospero’s treacherous brother, Antonio (Mary Ruth Ralston) — is separated and stranded on the weird, enchanted island.

The king’s son Ferdinand (Daryel T. Monson) is lured by Ariel to Prospero’s home, where he falls immediately for Miranda.

Meanwhile, Ariel and a monstrous Caliban (Justin Walker), the son of a witch trapped in a rock for once attacking Miranda, are enslaved by Prospero and do his bidding in an attempt to regain their freedom. Both of them interact with the wandering nobles in an attempt to enchant and deceive them.

Prospero’s goals seem to be revenge against those who tried to destroy him, but he is not without sympathy. Yet it remains unclear which impulse will guide him.

It’s all very weird. And it has been since William Shakespeare first wrote it in the 17th century.

As Prospero, Watkins commands the language well, delivering his lines with speed and wit. Watkins is best when the character adheres to darker impulses, for he plays the elements of a devious mastermind very well. His words are cutting, leading other performers to appeal to him for warmth and sympathy. It’s an interesting dynamic. And Watkins’ delivery of the final monologue ends the play on a high note.

Ellis, who starred in Lizzie with Actors Express this summer, is excellent once again. Her Miranda is warm and lovely, and Ellis plays up the character’s lusts for a lot of laughs. Her scenes with Monson are romantic and appealing.

Ralston’s Antonio gets limited stage time, yet the performer gives the character an air of sinister treachery, stealing the scenes they are in.

Walker’s Caliban is a strange beast, indeed. The actor is hunched, speaking in a strained voice, struggling as he moves. And yet there is a tragic sadness at the heart of the portrayal, a longing for connection. When the character laughs in a wheezing gasp for air, trying to relate to other characters, the effect is very funny. It’s good work.

And McDonald does terrific work as Ariel. When the character flits about wordlessly in the opening scene to bring about the shipwreck, the character commands attention. When Ariel begs for freedom, not entirely trusting Prospero, McDonald conveys the desperation acutely. Her quest for freedom becomes the driving narrative of the play.

But as a group, both within the play and as an ensemble here, they’re all on different pages. Faircloth excels more at the giant stage elements than at making relationships and dynamics clear among the performers.

The resulting show is a mixed bag.

“The Tempest”

Through Nov. 27. $15-$44. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

