Missing the Olympics already? Here’s how to cheer on Team USA for the 2024 Paralympic Games

Competition at the 2024 Paralympic Games starts today in Paris, and if you are still recovering from last month’s Olympic Fever, you may be wondering the best way to catch all the moments from the games.

The Paralympics, which kicked off Wednesday with the opening ceremony, feature 22 sports and 225 members from Team USA. Team USA has already won 122 medals over previous games.

This year’s team will include many athletes from Georgia, including returning and new faces.

McKenzie Coan

Coan, a swimmer from age 11, brought home four gold medals in Rio and Tokyo in her previous games. She also won two silver medals during those games.

Gia Pergolini

Pergolini is a swimmer from metro Atlanta. She also brought home gold at the Tokyo games in the backstroke, and will be back for the 2024 Paralympics.

Jarryd Wallace

Wallace, a former UGA sprinter who grew up in Athens, is taking part in his fourth Paralympic Games. Wallace began his running career as an able-bodied athlete, before being diagnosed with compartment syndrome during his junior year at UGA, leading to the amputation of his right leg below the knee. During his last games in Tokyo, Wallace brought home a bronze medal for the 200m.

Explore Delta sends off Paralympians to Paris

Ryan Medrano

Medrano is a track and field athlete from Savannah and will be competing in his first Paralympic Games in Paris. Born with cerebral palsy, Medrano has already won a silver medal in the 400m during the 2024 World Championships. He also competed on the CBS reality show “Survivor.”

“We eagerly anticipate the extraordinary moments and awe-inspiring Paralympic competition that lies ahead, and we can’t wait for Team USA to show the world what they can do,” CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic committee Sarah Hirshland said in a news release about the games.

How can I watch the Paralympics?

For the Paralympic events, Peacock will have live coverage across all Paralympic sports over the next 12 days of games.

NBC is also bringing the popular “Gold Zone” back to Peacock, which will show the most exciting moments from the games each day, hosted by prominent athletes and special guests.