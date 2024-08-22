Lionsgate pulls ‘Megalopolis’ trailer containing fabricated quotes

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Vulture decided to do some digging and It turns out that those quotes weren’t real. New York and Vulture movie critic Bilge Ebiri found that quotes from noted film critics such as Pauline Kael and Andrew Sarris did not appear in their reviews of the films cited.

By Wednesday evening, the trailer had been pulled from circulation.

“Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for ‘Megalopolis’,” a Lionsgate spokesperson said in a statement provided to Variety. “We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process. We screwed up. We are sorry.”

These quotes weren’t from some unknown critics from small outlets.

“I know that Sarris, ever the delightful contrarian, was less keen on ‘The Godfather,’ but that was to be somewhat expected,” writes Ebiri in the story that first brought this to light. “Still, the quote attributed to him in the trailer (“a sloppy, self-indulgent movie”) is not to be found in his review.”

“Megalopolis,” set to release Sept. 27, follows a visionary architect, played by Adam Driver, clashing with a corrupt mayor, played by Giancarlo Esposito, as he seeks to rebuild a futuristic metropolis after a disaster. Coppola filmed much of it at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville.

Critics were polarized after the movie’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Some loved it. Others hated it.

The Hollywood Reporter critic David Rooney called it “a lot of movie, much of it quite bad. But you have to respect the staggering ambition of this epic folly, a mashup of the Roman Empire with modern day New York in chaos.” L.A. Times critic Matt Brennan said the film “genuinely moved me. It reads as a closing statement from one of the cinema’s greatest artists.”