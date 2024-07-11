The All-Movie Hotel, as Coppola has named it, offers 27 luxury rooms designed by the filmmaker, starting at $170 per night. Larger suites, including the one he occupied during the “Megalopolis” shoot, are $460 per night, according to a spokesperson with Coppola’s hospitality group.

But the All-Movie isn’t just a hotel. It also serves as a post-production facility. The hotel offers two edit suites with laser projection and high-quality audio monitoring, two edit bays, offices, recording rooms for Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) and a conference room.

There is also a screening room for private viewings, reviewing dailies, editing or sound mixing, as well as a green room with a full kitchen and a wardrobe fitting room. And, well, other typical hotel amenities: a swimming pool and a gym.

Georgia has become a top filming destination in the U.S., spurred by its long-running, generous and transferable tax credit that has become the state’s largest corporate incentive. Nearby Trilith Studios and other filming campuses have sprung out of the Georgia clay over the years to provide space for Hollywood productions, and a number of production-adjacent businesses have since planted roots here. But the All-Movie Hotel might be among the more unique.

The All-Movie is the latest addition to the portfolio of hotels under Coppola’s hospitality group. It is also the only one in the U.S. The group maintains locations in Belize, Guatemala, Argentina and Italy.

An LLC affiliated with Coppola bought the motel for $4.3 million in August 2022, according to Fayette County property deeds. The following month, the group began submitting permits to the city for renovations to the interior.

Coppola concurrently worked on the renovations as he filmed “Megalopolis,” the director explains in a 10-minute long video announcing the hotel. Coppola spent decades developing the film, and sold a considerable stake in his successful wine business to use as collateral for a line of credit to finance the project.

All of the film’s post-production was completed at the hotel.

“When I didn’t want to think about the movie, I would think about the hotel. When I didn’t want to think about the hotel, I would think about the movie,” Coppola said during the video.

The hotel is on Crosstown Drive about 10 miles northeast of Trilith Studios, where much of the film was shot between November 2022 and March 2023. A Marriott-branded hotel called the Trilith Guesthouse opened at the film campus earlier this year.

The All-Movie has come a long way from its humble beginnings as an economy motel. Some of the suites in the All-Movie were designed to accommodate top actors, and have the high-end furnishings to prove it. Think: vaulted ceilings, furnishings from Restoration Hardware, a kitchenette with a full-sized refrigerator, an induction stovetop and dishwasher and personal vanity spaces. There are also more economical options for the casual guest, rooms with bunk beds for families, ADA-accessible rooms and a suite celebrating Japanese filmmaking history.

Guests can stay at the All-Movie if it is booked with a film crew, but this is subject to availability based on the business needs of the group.

“Megalopolis” will hit theaters on Sept. 27, having secured a distribution deal with Lionsgate months after its Cannes premiere. The film follows a visionary architect, played by Adam Driver, clashing with a corrupt mayor, played by Giancarlo Esposito, as he seeks to rebuild a futuristic metropolis after a disaster.

Interested guests can contact the Family Coppola Hideaways to inquire about booking a room. The hotel will open July 25.