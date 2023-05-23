Masculinity and femininity converse in cheeky, intoxicating paintings

A complex vision of female subjectivity, “The Doll House and Her Mother,” features a nearly nude reclining woman nursing a baby. She wears the slightly hazy expression and gently parted lips many parents will recognize as the soothing hormonal flood that comes with the act of feeding a child. Behind her is the doll house in question, remnant and symbol of her girlhood. The image marks a life change from one reality to another and conveys some of the melancholy and magic of that shift. It’s an image loaded with emotion that may trigger a sense memory in some viewers of the fresh, raw sensations of new motherhood and the profound sensations of one life lost and another gained.

Miriam’s painting style is expressionist and defined by riotous swaths of color. Her mark making is cursory, quicksilver, vaguely dream-like, a style that feels as much about headspace as reality.

Miriam’s large selection of paintings share space in Wolfgang Gallery’s front gallery with the Colombian-born and London-based painter Douglas Cantor’s raucous, fruity hued and tongue-in-cheek excavations of hypermasculinity.

The artist titles his posing and preening self-portraits with hilariously inflammatory macho language like “Gas in the Tank One in the Chamber.” In that work the shirtless artist flexes his frame-filling biceps (ornamented with a ludicrously puny heart tattoo) against an audaciously intense sunset. In “Last Cowboy in this Town” Cantor’s alter ego, a coal black stallion, occupies an office where Venetian blinds, a lit cigarette and oscillating fan lend a humorously non-sequitur gumshoe ambiance. Mashing up self-affirmative images of the artist bathed in a sickly green neon light or the gaudy orange of van sunsets, Cantor’s campy works collide his South American heritage with the international machismo vernacular of tattoos, slicked back hair, bare chests and hubba-hubba beefcake that feels like a delicious call-and-response with Miriam’s investigation of womanhood.

ART REVIEW

“Jay Miriam: From the Mouths of Babes” and “Douglas Cantor”

Through July 22. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. Wolfgang Gallery, 1240 Old Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Suite H, Atlanta. 404-549-3297, wolfganggallery.com.

Bottom line: Audacious, heartfelt, uniquely strange, two artists examine and recalibrate the tropes of masculinity and femininity to offer a new vision.