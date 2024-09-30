Things to Do

Mary J. Blige will return to Atlanta for upcoming For My Fans Tour

The Grammy-winning icon will drop a new album in November.
Mary J. Blige brought her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to packed State Farm Arena on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mary J. Blige brought her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to packed State Farm Arena on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By
1 hour ago

Mary J. Blige has announced her For My Fans Tour dates, which will begin next year. Blige will stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Feb. 3. Ne-Yo and Mario are the tour’s opening acts.

The 27-date tour kicks off in Greensboro, North Carolina, in January and concludes in Boston, in April. On Nov. 15, she’ll drop her 15th studio album “Gratitude.” Blige said the upcoming tour is an ode to her supporters throughout her extensive career.

“I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” Blige said in a press release. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment.”

Artist presale tickets for the tour will be available starting Tuesday. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com.

Blige previously performed in Atlanta last year for her Strength of a Woman Festival, which was held at State Farm Arena (the annual festival moved to New York City this year). Next month, she’ll be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

MARY J. BLIGE 2025 TOUR DATES

Jan. 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Jan. 31 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Feb. 3 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Feb. 6 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Feb. 8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Feb. 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Feb. 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Feb. 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Feb. 21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Feb. 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

March 7 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

March 8 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 12 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

March 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

March 19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 26 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

March 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

April 2 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

April 4 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

April 6 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

April 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

April 11 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

April 14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: Getty Images for Strength Of A W

Review: Strength of a Woman Festival honors hip-hop’s legacy, ballroom culture

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

V-103 Winterfest features Bell Biv DeVoe, Xscape, Q Parker of 112
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

‘Goodies’ debut 20 years ago put Ciara on the path to stardom
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Zac Brown Band adds a New Year’s Eve show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Invision

Lady Gaga draws inspiration from her 'Joker' sequel character to create 'Harlequin' album
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

In new book, Wright Thompson revisits the murder of Emmett Till
The backstory on how Collective Soul’s early hit got that golden sound
Where can I find it: cork recycling, pomade, cat food
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene aftermath: Flooding, power outages continue after deadly storm
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Odor, haze reported in metro Atlanta1h ago
Children’s Egleston has moved all 202 patients to new Blank hospital