Mary J. Blige will return to Atlanta for upcoming For My Fans Tour

Mary J. Blige has announced her For My Fans Tour dates, which will begin next year. Blige will stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Feb. 3. Ne-Yo and Mario are the tour’s opening acts.
The 27-date tour kicks off in Greensboro, North Carolina, in January and concludes in Boston, in April. On Nov. 15, she’ll drop her 15th studio album “Gratitude.” Blige said the upcoming tour is an ode to her supporters throughout her extensive career.
“I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” Blige said in a press release. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment.”
Artist presale tickets for the tour will be available starting Tuesday. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com.
Blige previously performed in Atlanta last year for her Strength of a Woman Festival, which was held at State Farm Arena (the annual festival moved to New York City this year). Next month, she’ll be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
MARY J. BLIGE 2025 TOUR DATES
Jan. 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
Jan. 31 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Feb. 3 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Feb. 6 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Feb. 8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Feb. 11 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Feb. 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Feb. 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Feb. 21 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Feb. 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
March 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
March 7 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
March 8 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
March 12 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
March 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
March 16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
March 19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
March 26 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
March 28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
April 2 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
April 4 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
April 6 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
April 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
April 11 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
April 14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution