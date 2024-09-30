Mary J. Blige will return to Atlanta for upcoming For My Fans Tour

Mary J. Blige has announced her For My Fans Tour dates, which will begin next year. Blige will stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Feb. 3. Ne-Yo and Mario are the tour’s opening acts.

The 27-date tour kicks off in Greensboro, North Carolina, in January and concludes in Boston, in April. On Nov. 15, she’ll drop her 15th studio album “Gratitude.” Blige said the upcoming tour is an ode to her supporters throughout her extensive career.

“I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” Blige said in a press release. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment.”