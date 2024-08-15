Mark Steinmetz captures the beautiful strangeness of Atlanta’s airport

This is perhaps fitting in a period of air travel that’s not only six decades beyond the era when flying was an event to be celebrated in itself but also in a post-9/11 world in which air travel has become irreducibly stranger. And lonelier. No longer can loved ones keep us company until the very moment we enter the plane or greet us the moment we step off the gangway.

Sixty-three images from Steinmetz’s series have been collected and reprinted as duotone plates in “ATL,” Steinmetz’s most recent book, published by Nazraeli Press. The book includes an introduction by Gregory J. Harris, curator of photography at the High Museum of Art.

Steinmetz, who is based in Athens, has photographed Atlanta before. “Greater Atlanta,” which spanned from 1994 to 2009, features similarly eerie images of eccentric, abandoned objects and isolated strangers against a backdrop of Atlanta’s vast ocean of concrete and kudzu. In some ways, “ATL” is an epilogue to this work, as well as to similar bodies of work focused on Cleveland, Paris and Los Angeles that the photographer has undertaken.

But perhaps the closest analog to “ATL” is to be found in his “Summer Camp” series (1986-2003). Unlike the subjects in “Greater Atlanta” and the other cities, the subjects in “Summer Camp” — awkward and rambunctious tweens and teenagers — are all away from home. None are navigating personal spaces of comfort and familiarity but are instead captured in places where social rules have to be customized to a new environment.

As at a summer camp, the social rules of an airport must accommodate the rules of multiple points of origin. Its spaces must accommodate multiple time zones, multiple languages and multiple norms of behavior all at once. The result is often the kind of silence and solitude so evident in Steinmetz’s images. In these photos, people and objects are sequestered in the quiet bubbles of their own realities. And even the roar of the planes’ engines have been rendered mute and untouchable.

Cinqué Hicks is Editor-in-Chief of ArtsATL.

