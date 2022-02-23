Mardi Gras events, a chili cook off and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

Caption Pig out on barbecue and enjoy an adult beverage at the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival in Atlantic Station. Credit: Tomas Espinoza Credit: Tomas Espinoza Caption Pig out on barbecue and enjoy an adult beverage at the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival in Atlantic Station. Credit: Tomas Espinoza Credit: Tomas Espinoza

Noon-6 p.m. VIP admission, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. general admission. Saturday, Feb. 26. $42 general admission, $85 VIP. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Pig out at the 10th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival and enjoy your choice of over 60 beers, 40 bourbons, lots of barbecue, games, music and more.

Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. $22. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

Attend the third annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival, which promotes Jewish and Israeli food, music and culture while connecting the community to local synagogues, nonprofits and social action groups.

Cobb

Strand Ole Opry’s Spirit of Ireland

3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. $20. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

The Strand puts some down-home Opry flair on some of the best of Irish and Celtic folk with a live band, local singers and storytelling.

Mardi Gras Live!

Caption Celebrate Mardi Gras at The Battery Atlanta with Cajun food, drink specials, live music and more. Credit: From liveatthebatteryatlanta.com Credit: From liveatthebatteryatlanta.com Caption Celebrate Mardi Gras at The Battery Atlanta with Cajun food, drink specials, live music and more. Credit: From liveatthebatteryatlanta.com Credit: From liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

8 p.m. doors open. Saturday, Feb. 26. $20 general admission, $40 VIP. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave., Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

The French Quarter comes to The Battery for Mardi Gras, so wear your beads, enjoy live music, drink specials, your favorite Cajun dishes, a VIP Low Country boil and more.

Culture Collision Trade Show

2 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. $20 and up. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.

If you’re into cards, comics, collectibles or sneakers, head to the Culture Collision Trade Show. Events include panel discussions and autograph sessions with sports stars like Michael Vick and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson.

DeKalb

Tucker Restaurant Week

Caption Matthews Cafeteria is one of the nearly 20 eateries participating in Tucker Restaurant Week. Credit: From tuckerrestaurantweek.com Credit: From tuckerrestaurantweek.com Caption Matthews Cafeteria is one of the nearly 20 eateries participating in Tucker Restaurant Week. Credit: From tuckerrestaurantweek.com Credit: From tuckerrestaurantweek.com

Continuing through Sunday, Feb. 27. various participating restaurants throughout Tucker.

Visit one or more of the eateries participating in Tucker Restaurant Week for deals and specials. Nearly 20 establishments are participating in this event.

7th Annual Love Run 5K

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. $40-$45. The Square in downtown Decatur, 1 Courthouse Square, Decatur.

Join DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston for this in-person and virtual race, which commemorates Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence.

Stone Mountain Mardi Gras Dance & Umbrella Parade

Noon-5 p.m., Main Street, city of Stone Mountain. Free.

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Stone Mountain by decorating your umbrellas, putting on your beads and walking or dancing in the parade. Live music from Blair Crimmins & The Hookers and The Jump Hounds will be featured.

North Fulton

Summer Activities Expo

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Free. North Point Mall, Von Maur Court, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-9273.

Find out about summer camps, summer activities and volunteer activities. Vendors, a magician, a balloon artist, performances and giveaways will be featured.

“Anastasia”

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24-Saturday, Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. $15 and $20. Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway, Alpharetta.

The Milton Theatre Company performs “Anastasia,” a musical that tells the story of a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past despite the obstacles.

Mommy & Me Colorful Giraffes

Caption Bring your child and paint a pair of colorful giraffes with them in Alpharetta. Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com Caption Bring your child and paint a pair of colorful giraffes with them in Alpharetta. Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com

Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. $31 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Join your child age 5 and up to paint cute and colorful giraffes

Gwinnett

UJoint Lawrenceville Chili Cook Off

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Universal Joint, 181 W. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 770-299-1898.

Come sample and vote for the best chili and listen to live music. In addition, 17 breweries will compete head-to-head and pass out swag.

Winter Jam 2022

Caption Attend Winter Jam, a multi-artist Christian music festival to be held in Duluth. Credit: Mary Nikkel Photography Credit: Mary Nikkel Photography Caption Attend Winter Jam, a multi-artist Christian music festival to be held in Duluth. Credit: Mary Nikkel Photography Credit: Mary Nikkel Photography

6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. $10 donation at the door. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.

Winter Jam, a multi-artist Christian music tour, brings Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon and more artists to Duluth.

Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27. $10 per game, parking $5 per game. Coolray Field, One Braves Ave., Lawrenceville.

Two Historically Black College and University (HBCU) baseball programs, Grambling State University and Florida A&M University, will play a weekend series hosted by the Atlanta Braves. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the growth of black baseball across the Southeast.