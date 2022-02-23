Mardi Gras events, a chili cook off and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? You’ll find several Mardi Gras events that bring a touch of Bourbon Street to the area with a parade, Cajun food, music and more. You’ll also find a Chili Cook off as well as a Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival if you’re in the mood for food.
Check out the following 15 events in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Friday, Feb. 25-Sunday, March 6. Underground Atlanta, 50 Lower Alabama St., Atlanta. Free, with some events having a charge. $100 all-events pass.
Attend the first-ever Atlanta Digital Art Week and learn from more then 75 international digital artists, immerse yourself in virtual reality experiences and art installations, attend panel discussions and more.
Noon-6 p.m. VIP admission, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. general admission. Saturday, Feb. 26. $42 general admission, $85 VIP. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.
Pig out at the 10th annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival and enjoy your choice of over 60 beers, 40 bourbons, lots of barbecue, games, music and more.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. $22. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.
Attend the third annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival, which promotes Jewish and Israeli food, music and culture while connecting the community to local synagogues, nonprofits and social action groups.
Cobb
Strand Ole Opry’s Spirit of Ireland
3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. $20. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.
The Strand puts some down-home Opry flair on some of the best of Irish and Celtic folk with a live band, local singers and storytelling.
8 p.m. doors open. Saturday, Feb. 26. $20 general admission, $40 VIP. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave., Atlanta. 404-965-2511.
The French Quarter comes to The Battery for Mardi Gras, so wear your beads, enjoy live music, drink specials, your favorite Cajun dishes, a VIP Low Country boil and more.
2 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. $20 and up. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.
If you’re into cards, comics, collectibles or sneakers, head to the Culture Collision Trade Show. Events include panel discussions and autograph sessions with sports stars like Michael Vick and Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson.
DeKalb
Continuing through Sunday, Feb. 27. various participating restaurants throughout Tucker.
Visit one or more of the eateries participating in Tucker Restaurant Week for deals and specials. Nearly 20 establishments are participating in this event.
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. $40-$45. The Square in downtown Decatur, 1 Courthouse Square, Decatur.
Join DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston for this in-person and virtual race, which commemorates Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence.
Stone Mountain Mardi Gras Dance & Umbrella Parade
Noon-5 p.m., Main Street, city of Stone Mountain. Free.
Celebrate Mardi Gras in Stone Mountain by decorating your umbrellas, putting on your beads and walking or dancing in the parade. Live music from Blair Crimmins & The Hookers and The Jump Hounds will be featured.
North Fulton
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Free. North Point Mall, Von Maur Court, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-9273.
Find out about summer camps, summer activities and volunteer activities. Vendors, a magician, a balloon artist, performances and giveaways will be featured.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24-Saturday, Feb. 26 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. $15 and $20. Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway, Alpharetta.
The Milton Theatre Company performs “Anastasia,” a musical that tells the story of a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past despite the obstacles.
Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. $31 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.
Join your child age 5 and up to paint cute and colorful giraffes
Gwinnett
UJoint Lawrenceville Chili Cook Off
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Universal Joint, 181 W. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 770-299-1898.
Come sample and vote for the best chili and listen to live music. In addition, 17 breweries will compete head-to-head and pass out swag.
6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. $10 donation at the door. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.
Winter Jam, a multi-artist Christian music tour, brings Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon and more artists to Duluth.
Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27. $10 per game, parking $5 per game. Coolray Field, One Braves Ave., Lawrenceville.
Two Historically Black College and University (HBCU) baseball programs, Grambling State University and Florida A&M University, will play a weekend series hosted by the Atlanta Braves. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the growth of black baseball across the Southeast.
