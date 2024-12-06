Maintaining your Elf on the Shelf’s magic doesn’t have to break the bank

Feeling the elf-haustion? Does coming up with new adventures for your nighttime Santa spy have you stressed out? Holly (or Buddy or Snowflake) doesn’t need elaborate setups or expensive props to keep the wonder alive. Here’s how to reclaim the joy while saving your sanity.

Keep it simple, Santa

“The elf just has to move, no need to make it elaborate,” Chanda Bell, co-CEO of The Elf on the Shelf, told the New York Post. Use everyday items like dry-erase boards for messages or arrange shoes into a “choo-choo” train with small treats inside each one. Your kids will love the magic, regardless of complexity.

Budget friendly mischief

Skip the pressure of elaborate gifts or Instagram-worthy setups. Manhattan mom Liz Everett spends less than $10 and 20 minutes on daily elf scenes. “This intentional time to connect with one another is worth it,” she told the Post, proving simple creativity trumps costly displays. For free alternatives, transform household items into magical scenes – kitchen utensils become drum sets, and tissue boxes transform into tiny beds.

Time-saving tricks

Move your elf after bedtime rather than rushing in the morning. And if you need quick solutions, the official 24-day Ultimate Elf Ideas Kit offers ready-made backdrops and props.

Remember the real magic

“The people that get it, get it,” Bell noted. Although social media might showcase extravagant elf adventures, the true enchantment lies in family moments. One Amazon reviewer of the toy wrote: “Children love waking up each morning to search for their elf and discover the creative scenarios it’s found itself in. It’s a fantastic way to encourage good behavior throughout December as kids believe their elf is watching and reporting to Santa.”