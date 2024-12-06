Breaking: Man who hit, killed Cobb teenager convicted of 2 misdemeanors
Things to Do
Things to Do

Maintaining your Elf on the Shelf’s magic doesn’t have to break the bank

It doesn’t take elaborate setups or expensive props to keep the wonder alive for your kids

By
1 hour ago

Feeling the elf-haustion? Does coming up with new adventures for your nighttime Santa spy have you stressed out? Holly (or Buddy or Snowflake) doesn’t need elaborate setups or expensive props to keep the wonder alive. Here’s how to reclaim the joy while saving your sanity.

Keep it simple, Santa

“The elf just has to move, no need to make it elaborate,” Chanda Bell, co-CEO of The Elf on the Shelf, told the New York Post. Use everyday items like dry-erase boards for messages or arrange shoes into a “choo-choo” train with small treats inside each one. Your kids will love the magic, regardless of complexity.

Explore2024′s top toys and holiday gifts, according to retail federation

Budget friendly mischief

Skip the pressure of elaborate gifts or Instagram-worthy setups. Manhattan mom Liz Everett spends less than $10 and 20 minutes on daily elf scenes. “This intentional time to connect with one another is worth it,” she told the Post, proving simple creativity trumps costly displays. For free alternatives, transform household items into magical scenes – kitchen utensils become drum sets, and tissue boxes transform into tiny beds.

@myheavenlyrecipes

7 funny elf on the shelf ideas for your elf to do! #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelfideas #funnyelfontheshelfideas #elfonashelf #elfonashelfideas #elfontheshelfchallenge #elfontheshelfadventures

♬ Jingle Bell Rock Longer Version - 1 Minute Christmas Sounds🎄

Time-saving tricks

Move your elf after bedtime rather than rushing in the morning. And if you need quick solutions, the official 24-day Ultimate Elf Ideas Kit offers ready-made backdrops and props.

Remember the real magic

“The people that get it, get it,” Bell noted. Although social media might showcase extravagant elf adventures, the true enchantment lies in family moments. One Amazon reviewer of the toy wrote: “Children love waking up each morning to search for their elf and discover the creative scenarios it’s found itself in. It’s a fantastic way to encourage good behavior throughout December as kids believe their elf is watching and reporting to Santa.”

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Want to support Asheville art post Hurricane Helene? Visit Atlanta pop-up27m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo by Kelsie Press

‘Black Nativity’ digs into the soul of the Christmas story
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo by Vera Marmelo

Thurston Moore revisits his Sonic Youth at book talk, movie screening
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy Spalding Nix Fine Art

Where to go for artful gifts? Here are some suggestions
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Want to support Asheville art post Hurricane Helene? Visit Atlanta pop-up27m ago
Made in Georgia: 5 holiday movies homegrown in the Peach State2h ago
Here’s how to find out how much you’ve spent on Amazon
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota