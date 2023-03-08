X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lonnie Holley replaces Fahamu Pecou as inaugural artist at new UTA Artist Space

Things to Do
By ArtsATL Staff, ArtsATL
26 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Atlanta-based visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley will be the inaugural artist for the opening of UTA Artist Space on March 23 in Midtown.

In January, Fahamu Pecou was announced as the first artist to display work at the new gallery. UTA cited “artistic differences” as the reason for dropping Pecou. Reached via email, Pecou wrote: “I was honored to have been invited and excited about the opportunity. While I’m disappointed that things didn’t work out in the end, I hope their presence will help bring more visibility and opportunities to artists in Atlanta.” There are currently no plans for Pecou’s work to be shown at UTA Artist Space this year.

Holley’s solo exhibit will be up through April 29 and will feature new, previously unseen works. Holley is a client of the global talent agency UTA as a musician. He will release his sixth album, “Oh Me Oh My,” on March 10 and is the subject of “Thumbs Up for Mother Universe,” a feature-length documentary shot over the course of 22 years, produced and directed by Atlanta-based filmmaker George King.

Credit: ArtsATL

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page16h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

The Jolt: Amid criticism, antisemitism bill draws uncommon coalition
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Solberg

Review: Atlanta Baroque, Kinnara beautifully evoke changing of the seasons
9m ago
Atlanta Opera, Terminus Ballet films now on streaming platform Marquee TV
19m ago
Review: The Atlanta Opera’s ‘Candide’ hits all the comedic high notes
35m ago
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
15h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
22h ago
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top