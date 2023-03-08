Lonnie Holley replaces Fahamu Pecou as inaugural artist at new UTA Artist Space

Atlanta-based visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley will be the inaugural artist for the opening of UTA Artist Space on March 23 in Midtown.

In January, Fahamu Pecou was announced as the first artist to display work at the new gallery. UTA cited “artistic differences” as the reason for dropping Pecou. Reached via email, Pecou wrote: “I was honored to have been invited and excited about the opportunity. While I’m disappointed that things didn’t work out in the end, I hope their presence will help bring more visibility and opportunities to artists in Atlanta.” There are currently no plans for Pecou’s work to be shown at UTA Artist Space this year.