Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Celebrate science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film at this multimedia pop culture convention.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

The Shakespeare Tavern Warehouse speeds through all of Shakespeare's 37 plays.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. $36 and up. Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299.

Enjoy a hilarious high-speed romp through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays — and 153 sonnets — in just two hours.

Yoga in Woodruff Park

9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Free. Woodruff Park (lawn in the center of the park), 91 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.

Take an all-levels vinyasa flow class and leave feeling peaceful yet invigorated. Bring your own mat and water.

Cobb

Austell BBQ Blues & Brews Festival

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Free admission. Jefferson Street, downtown Austell. 770-944-4300.

Enjoy live music, delicious barbecue, craft vendors, inflatables, fireworks and more at Austell’s first BBQ Blues & Brews Festival.

Noshfest

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Admission is two canned goods per family, which will go to MUST Ministry. Temple Kol Emeth parking lot, 1415 Old Canton Road, Marietta.

Join in the fun at the 10th annual Noshfest, which celebrates Jewish food and culture food from around the world, unique crafts and goods, and interactive exhibits. Dancing, live music and a kids’ zone with inflatables, games and face painting will also be featured.

Art in the Park

Marietta Art in the Park hosts fine art booths, artist demonstrations, a Chalk Spot and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3-Monday, Sept. 5. Free admission. Marietta Square in Glover Park, 50 Park Square, Marietta. 404-966-8497.

Have some outdoor fun on Labor Day weekend at the 36th Marietta Art in the Park, which is best known for its fine art. Shop at the Artist Market and get the chance to talk with the artists, some of whom will also hold demonstrations. Activities for kids include the Children’s Art Alley, which has several free make-and-take crafts, as well as the Chalk Spot, which also welcomes adults.

DeKalb

Labor Day Weekend Celebration

A flame cannon will be used during Stone Mountain Park's Labor Day Weekend Celebration lasershow, which is followed by a fireworks display.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. attractions hours, 9:30 p.m. Lasershow Spectacular. Saturday, Sept. 3-Monday, Sept. 5. $34.95 attractions pass, $44.95 for attractions pass plus Lasershow pass including one Coca-Cola beverage and unlimited popcorn, $10 Lasershow Admission. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

Enjoy attractions including the new King BMX Stunt Show and stay for the world’s largest laser light show and a flame cannon reaching over 200 feet in the air. A fireworks display honoring hard-working heroes will be held nightly after the Lasershow.

September Free First Saturday - Butterflies

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Visit Dunwoody Nature Center to learn everything you need to know about butterflies. A hike and activity are included (strollers and walkers are not recommended).

Decatur Labor Day Celebration

4 p.m. event starts, fireworks start at dark. Sunday, Sept. 4. Free admission. 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

Celebrate Labor Day with a live DJ, lawn games, local food vendors, activities, fireworks, and free popcorn and bottled water (while supplies last).

North Fulton

Labor Day Pig Out

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. $45 per person (not including tax and tips), $20 for children ages 6-12, $5 drinks. Palmer Plaza at Avalon (greenspace between Oak and Colletta), 950 3rd St., Alpharetta.

Indulge in an all-you-can eat Labor Day feast including pork butt and ribs and all the sides. Children’s games and activities are available.

Summer Concert Series

The Ansley Stewart Band and Lilac Wine will perform as part of Johns Creek's summer concert series.

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater, Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3281.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and listen to live music from the Ansley Stewart Band and Lilac Wine. Food trucks will be onsite, and beer and wine will also be available to purchase. The venue will open at 6 p.m. to allow everyone time to set up.

Laughter at the Legion

8 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. American Legion Alpharetta Post 201, 201 Willis Road, Alpharetta.

Laugh along with comedy from Jim Dailakis and Maria Walsh in this fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Dailakis has headlined in major comedy clubs and shared the stage with comedians including Jerry Seinfeld and Larry the Cable Guy. Walsh is known as “America’s Naughtiest Mommy” and takes on parenting using her quick wit.

Gwinnett

Exploration Africa

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. $30. Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, 10 College St. NW, Norcross.

Celebrate African food, dance, fashion and more with local restaurants, the Manga African Dancers and fashion designers from Liberia and Nigeria.

Red, White and Watermelon

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. $6 per person. Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford. 678-277-0850.

Kick off Labor Day weekend with games, activities, a scavenger hunt and a slice of watermelon.

Kids Fishing Derby

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Sept. 3. Free. Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-277-0902

Come fish on Lawrenceville Lake, with fishing gear and bait provided on a first-come, first-served basis, or you can bring your own. All ages are welcome, and no fishing license is required.