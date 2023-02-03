Kopleff Hall hosts tribute to ‘greatest trumpeter most people never heard of’

Dorham is noted most for his bepop, distinguished not only by his inventiveness but his precise attack and a rich, clear, warm sound. His style has been described as flowing and melodic. Among his compositions is the jazz standard “Blue Bossa,” a must-play for jazz students as well as performing professionals.

According to the GSU School of Music, the concert is one of the first in Kopleff Hall with an admission charge — $10, general admission; $5 for students — “with the hopes of raising money to support the Georgia State Jazz scholarship program with the theme of ‘musicians who left a legacy continue to inspire generations of student musicians.’”

Vernick noted there is no state money for music scholarships. “The money comes mostly from endowments, from which we can draw a small percentage each year,” he said. “So we need to raise money and we’re hoping these concerts will generate donations.”

