‘Killing Your Cult Leader’ creators value humor and a dash of weirdness

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

“The Pros and Cons of Killing Your Cult Leader,” a new play that opens Wednesday for runs at Aurora Theatre and Shakespeare Tavern, uses physical humor and fun satire to draw audiences into a difficult, important subject: how the trauma of religious oppression can affect women.

According to director Lilliangina Quinones and playwright Becca Twiggs, comedy allows people to open themselves up to tough conversations.

“It’s a very funny play,” Quinones said. “There is a deep stuckness and sadness underneath the funny at all times. Twiggs really struck a beautiful balance between the humor and the poignancy.”

Tough conversations, in fact, are how the script began, Twiggs said.

The Weird Sisters Theatre Project, a collective of women artists in Atlanta founded in 2012, commissioned Twiggs to create this work, hosting brainstorming workshops to let women discuss how their experiences with religion shaped them.

“A lot of them don’t even practice those religions anymore,” Twiggs said. “But the way they were raised and those mindsets — purity culture and what their roles as women needed to be under those structures — still affect the way they behave and carry themselves right now.”

The playwright paused. “After hearing that and a few more meetings,” she said, “I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to set this play in a cult, and we’re going to murder someone!’”

Thus, “The Pros and Cons of Killing Your Cult Leader” is a pressure-cooker play set in a locked basement in the One True Way Intentional Living Community in 2021. The One True Way Elder Women’s Chamber is welcoming a new member named Anne, played by Alejandra Ruiz. As the group talks, Anne begins to realize that the community and leader who raised her may have been toxic. The Elder Women’s Chamber devises some extreme solutions.

“I also thought: What if the funniest thing a man did in this show was be a dead body,’” Twiggs said. “That’s feminism, right?’”

Credit: EmJ Fulford Credit: EmJ Fulford

Quinones said she signed on to direct the show on the strength of the Weird Sisters’ reputation.

“I just thought Twiggs’ script was so much fun,” she said. “For me, it was a no-brainer. Why would I not want to have a ridiculously good time all summer with these people?”

The director said the cast has been doing amazing work, particularly with physical comedy.

“We get to watch them be amazing for hours every day in rehearsal, and it is an absolute joy,” she said. “We are laughing with tears streaming down our faces regularly. It’s really been wonderful working with them.”

Twiggs said it’s been particularly thrilling to work at Aurora Theatre and Shakespeare Tavern, two places that were formative in the playwright’s youth. Receiving encouragement from Jaclyn Faircloth, a cast member and one of her former teachers, is likewise exciting.

“Fun fact about me: I first met Jaclyn when I was in high school,” Twiggs said. “I was a teaching assistant for the Aurora summer camps. And I met [Weird Sisters co-founder] Kelly Criss and Tiffany Porter at Shakespeare Tavern. I was one of the summer-intensive kiddos. For four years, I scrubbed toilets and learned Shakespeare from some great Atlanta artists.” Criss is also a cast member.

Quinones said directing the show has allowed her to bring out more of the diverse cast’s physicality.

“As an actor first, coming into directing later in my career, I have had to work through embodiment practices a lot as an actor of color,” she said. “For actors of color, being in primarily white spaces can lock our bodies up. So much of my work as an actor and educator is about accessing and staying in our bodies. And this cast and these words have allowed us to really play in the space with our full selves.”

Credit: EmJ Fulford Credit: EmJ Fulford

Another aspect of the production that excites Quinones is the sound design, provided by Imani Quinones, who has worked on musicals at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre and the Alliance. Imani Quinones is also the director’s daughter.

The sound is designed to give the show a cinematic feel, with music underlying moments in the plot in an amusing way.

“She’s actually been in the room with us, which is different from how I’ve worked with other sound designers,” the director said. “We’ve devised the soundscape for this show together. It’s very musical, I think. I wanted it to feel like a TV show or movie. The music drives the humor and poignance.”

THEATER PREVIEW

“The Pros and Cons of Killing Your Cult Leader”

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, to Sunday, July 23, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $20. Aurora Theatre at Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, to Wednesday, Aug. 9. $20. Shakespeare Tavern, 499 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5299, shakespearetavern.com.

::

Benjamin Carr, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is an arts journalist and critic who has contributed to ArtsATL since 2019. His plays have been produced at the Vineyard Theatre in Manhattan, as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival, and at the Center for Puppetry Arts. His novel, Impacted, was published by The Story Plant in 2021.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.