Things to Do
Keep up with art: Here are recommended current and upcoming gallery shows

Sarah Emerson, "Go On" (detail), 2024, from her exhibit "In the Land of Plenty" at Whitespace.

By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
49 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Through Nov. 16

Sarah Emerson’s “In the Land of Plenty” at Whitespace. Wild and cartoonish paintings that are simultaneously silly and menacing.

Through Nov. 23

Cosmo Whyte, Fahamu Pecou and Ashante Kindle at Johnson Lowe. Three tour de force painters in a single exhibition.

Through Nov. 29

“Chronicles” at Kai Lin. Featuring witty abstracts by Daisy-Anne Dickson, Elliston Roshi and others.

Through Dec. 7

Rocío Rodríguez’s “Night Poems” at Sandler Hudson Gallery. Delicate abstracts that border on landscape.

Hail Holtzclaw, "Vague," 2023, at the End Project Space.

Through Dec. 14

Hail Holtzclaw’s “Gloss” at the End Project Space. The miniature East Point space launches some of Atlanta’s most interesting new careers.

Through Dec. 17

David Clifton-Strawn’s “ECCE HOMO” at Alan Avery Art Company. A rethink of traditional portraiture through an LGBTQ+ lens.

Through Dec. 18

Jamele Wright Sr.’s “We Are the Dreamers of Dreams” at September Gray Fine Art Gallery. The renowned artist is a veteran of draped canvases and expressionistic paint.

Through Dec. 21

“Matt Eich: We, the Free” at ACP Project Lab. A distillation of the photographers vast, 13-year project documenting the conditions of life under late capitalism.

Opens Nov. 10

The United Kings’ “Kings Arrive” at Eyedrum. A look at Atlanta’s first hip-hop graffiti crew fresh from the ATL StyleWriters Jam.

Ren Dillard collage at Mason Fine Art.

Nov. 14-Jan. 2

“Little Things” at Swan Coach House Gallery. Horacio Arias, Kate Burke, Amina Daugherty, Sabre Esler, Honey Pierre, Noah Reyes, Matthew Sugarman, Tori Tinsley and more.

Opens Nov. 15

Ren Dillard’s “Letters to Deja” at Mason Fine Art. Collage work from one of the curators of the popular “Hold the Line” exhibition at ArtsXchange.

Nov. 22-Feb. 11

D. Pierre Baulos’ “We See the Same Eternity” at Echo Contemporary. Installations reflecting multiple interests including the history of gardens, anatomy and medicinal plants.

Pairs well with …

Other events you might enjoy.

Pianist Michelle Cann debuts at Spivey Hall with a program of Chopin, Joel Thompson, Liszt and others (Nov. 10). … Last call for the Mel Konner Play Festival at 7 Stages (through Nov. 10).

