X

By Dennis and Angela Buttimer, For the AJC
5 minutes ago

Joyful Daily is a new column that offers ideas for improving mindfulness and actively seeking joy every day. The column publishes weekdays online and Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays in the Living section of the print edition.

Jan. 9, 2023 — Utilize your breath

Working with your breath is simple yet profound. In fact, check in with your breathing right now. What do you notice about how you’re breathing in this moment?

Many people tend to breathe shallowly into the chest or hold their breath. This happens mostly out of habit and especially when people get stressed or focused. When you breathe this way, it ignites the sympathetic nervous system, which quickly creates stress and tension in the mind and body and blocks your ability to experience joy.





Instead, practice deep belly breathing. Breathe in through your nose all the way down into the belly. Make a balloon belly. No holding in the tummy for this! Then exhale through the nose fully. Many people often don’t fully exhale either. When you breathe this way, you engage the parasympathetic nervous system, which relaxes you and allows greater access to the experience of joy.

Put a reminder on a couple of sticky notes so you can remember to do this breathing exercise. We encourage people to place those notes in highly frequented places like your desk, the car and the mirror.

To really master this technique, you want to set an intention each day and then practice. Practice creates progress. The good news is if you forget, you can course correct at any moment. Eventually, you won’t need to think about it anymore. You will have trained your mind and body to breathe in a more joyful way!

Angela Buttimer and Dennis Buttimer are psychology experts and the founders of Atlanta Center for Mindfulness and Well-Being. Learn more about their work at pathtobestself.com. Send questions or comments about Joyful Daily to joyfuldailyajc@gmail.com.

About the Author

Dennis and Angela Buttimer
