Joyful Daily

Judgments: courtroom vs. classroom
“Your honor, we the people, find the defendant guilty.” You’ve likely heard those words of judgment on television or in an actual legal scene. A jury is essentially called to make judgments based on the preponderance of facts presented. A judge presides over the proceedings and guides the process. Judgments take place in court.
While courts have their place, life itself is a classroom, not a courtroom. People are works in progress. We are all learning as we go. It seems that judgments constantly occur in nearly every realm of society. Opinions and preferences can often lead to harsh judgments, tribalism, and an “us versus them” way of living. The truth is, though, you really don’t know all the facts about others. You don’t know what you don’t know. None of us do.
Have you ever been judged unfairly? Maybe there was a summary judgment toward you that was truly off the mark. Perhaps, on the other hand, you misjudged a person or situation causing harm. If you’re human, you’ve likely judged someone or been judged unfairly along the way. When these types of personal, sweeping judgments occur, there is a loss of joy and connection. Judgments isolate the judge and those judged.
As the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was thought to have said, “If we could read the secret history of our enemies, we should find in each person’s life sorrow and suffering enough to disarm all hostility.” This quote causes us to pause and reconsider, doesn’t it?
How can you apply this idea to those who are not your enemies but are in fact loved ones or co-workers? Since you can never fully know all their struggles, maybe you can decide to give them a break somehow. Can you show more compassion or grace? Unlike court, it’s not about constantly sizing up who is right and who is wrong. Giving the benefit of the doubt can potentially lead to better relationships and greater inner peace.
