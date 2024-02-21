Joyful Daily

Have you ever been judged unfairly? Maybe there was a summary judgment toward you that was truly off the mark. Perhaps, on the other hand, you misjudged a person or situation causing harm. If you’re human, you’ve likely judged someone or been judged unfairly along the way. When these types of personal, sweeping judgments occur, there is a loss of joy and connection. Judgments isolate the judge and those judged.

As the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was thought to have said, “If we could read the secret history of our enemies, we should find in each person’s life sorrow and suffering enough to disarm all hostility.” This quote causes us to pause and reconsider, doesn’t it?

How can you apply this idea to those who are not your enemies but are in fact loved ones or co-workers? Since you can never fully know all their struggles, maybe you can decide to give them a break somehow. Can you show more compassion or grace? Unlike court, it’s not about constantly sizing up who is right and who is wrong. Giving the benefit of the doubt can potentially lead to better relationships and greater inner peace.