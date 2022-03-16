Jonathon Heyward revisits childhood fascination with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Heyward wasn’t originally supposed to work with Foley. The conductor had been engaged to come to Atlanta two years ago to lead a new work by Montenegrin guitarist Miloš Karadaglić, but that May 2020 program never occurred due to the pandemic. During the months of shutdowns, with time off on his hands, he undertook a deep study of Schumann symphonies — “I had all the time, all the space to look at every single dot,” he said. He also looked inward, exploring the true meaning of being an ambassador for classical music.

“There was a lot of reflecting … about what it means to be a conductor, what influence I might have in the community, the significance of my role in a society — these really big questions that you never have time to think about,” he said. “I’ve learned so much about myself as an artist and what I really want to do.”

As a multiracial conductor in a traditionally white industry, Heyward also considered how to best use his position at the front of the podium as a mouthpiece. Lack of representation is just part of the challenge. Socioeconomics also play a role. With these issues in the back of his mind, Heyward focuses on showing young kids “that this path, this industry, is for everyone” — leading by example.

“A lot of the times I just want to be seen as a conductor. Of course, there needs to be visibility, and I will always fight for better visibility within classical music. But I choose to also focus on the music as much as I possibly can,” he said.

Caption Jonathon Heyward will lead the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in a program that features the world premiere of Xavier Foley's new bass concerto. Courtesy of Laura Thiesbrummel Credit: Courtesy of Laura Thiesbrummel Credit: Courtesy of Laura Thiesbrummel Caption Jonathon Heyward will lead the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in a program that features the world premiere of Xavier Foley's new bass concerto. Courtesy of Laura Thiesbrummel Credit: Courtesy of Laura Thiesbrummel Credit: Courtesy of Laura Thiesbrummel

The conductor’s ASO appearance occurs toward the end of a U.S. tour set to take him to Baltimore, San Diego and Louisville, Kentucky. As a guest conductor, Heyward is used to going from ensemble to ensemble, meeting a new band, leading a handful of rehearsals and putting on concerts at the end of the week. In these circumstances, he follows the creed “listen more than do.” This builds trust with the musicians and allows him to see how he might best help the orchestra achieve their mutual goals. Conducting is collaboration, he said, and he is open to being shown a new way of doing things by veteran members of the ensemble.

“I’m very well aware that when I’m stepping onto the podium sometimes people have been there longer than I’ve been alive,” he said.

He’s also always thinking of the audience, how to tailor older works around newer music to show listeners how the new reflects the old. He looks to connect with listeners seeing him perform for the first time in the hopes he’ll come to know well a new community of music lovers. That all of this is finally happening in Atlanta makes the work that much sweeter.

“I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming, a lot of people who got me to where I am today,” he said, “and for them to be able to see me on stage is going to be an absolutely exhilarating experience.”

Jonathon Heyward conducting the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m. March 24 and 26. $23-$99. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, atlantasymphony.org.