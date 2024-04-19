John Wieland collection redefines house and home in contemporary art

Credit: Courtesy of the Warehouse Credit: Courtesy of the Warehouse

The sheer number and variety of works may seem daunting, but curator Jack Wieland has organized them into thematic groupings, and docents will be on hand to offer additional guidance.

One leitmotif that I noted was the frequent use of subverted expectations. A few examples:

What could be more innocent than a dollhouse? At first glance, “This American Dollhouse II (a soft reboot),” by Simon Evans™, confirms that impression. But wait! The roast is burning in the oven, the sink is about to overflow and someone in the basement office appears to be planning something nefarious. So much for the comforts of home.

Those comforts can be insidious anyway. Martha Rosler comments on the horror of the Vietnam War and Americans’ safe distance from it (Remember the term “television war?”) in “House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home” (1967–72). The series of photomontages makes the conflict impossible to ignore by literally bringing it into our well-appointed living rooms.

Artists use unexpected materials to dramatic effect. “The Forgotten” (2009), Brian Tolle’s house of sagging rubber, fastened to the ground with tent stakes, suggests the deflating of the American Dream. In “Main Entrance, 388 Benefit Street, Providence, RI 02903 (2016),” Do Ho Suh evokes memory and evanescence by constructing a detailed rendition of a specific place in translucent blue fabric that floats off the floor like an apparition.

In a different instance of the blurring of reality and fantasy, Mark Bennett comments on the contradictions of the psyche evident in our “personal” relationships with fictional television characters through blueprints of their stage-set homes.

Artists seem more drawn to drama than peace. Thus the subversion of my expectations in discovering Vik Muniz’ “House (From the Album Series” (2014). It is a collage of snapshots, a seeming history of a family — babies to grandparents — blowing out birthday candles, hoisting drinks, smiling. In other words, the piece suggests the possibility of an actually happy home.

The Warehouse

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month (next available viewing is June 8), by reservation only. 1643 Chattahoochee Avenue NW, Atlanta. Free. thewarehouse.org

