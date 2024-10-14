John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders

Explore Why the government turns to Waffle House when tracking emergencies

As Oliver explained, “The company’s had a fanatical devotion to being open. It has seen business skyrocket at restaurants that open quickly after hurricanes so they embraced a business strategy centered around keeping their restaurants operable during and after a disaster.”

He described how Waffle House has “become a light in the storm, 11 Scrabble tiles of backlit hope, which is wild for a place that embodies total chaos.”

Oliver acknowledged the frequent late-night brawls there as well as the “staggering variations of Hashbrown Bowls.” He also amusingly cited how Waffle House itself calls its Hashbrown Bowls the “jazz music of the breakfast scene.”

He then highlighted how Waffle House has its own record label, which records restaurant-themed songs for its jukebox. Oliver played a sample of “Raisins in my Toast,” a variation of the Four Seasons’ “Sherry.”

He also noted that while “Sherry” is about Frankie Valli’s longing for a girl, “this is that, but with raisins,” Oliver said.

He then marveled over the “bonkers” way line cooks keep track of orders using jelly packets and butter containers. “That system is ludicrous,” Oliver said. “I don’t have space in my life for jelly choreography. I have a family!”

