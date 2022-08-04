Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Celebrate the life and music of the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia with multiple bands on two indoor stages.

Survival Safari

6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. $25, free for ages 3 and under. $20 for members. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

Bring your family and friends to the zoo to search for nocturnal species, and participate in animal care-themed scavenger hunts, team challenges, and interactive activities before riding the Endangered Species Carousel.

True Crime Obsessed’s Patrick Hinds and Friends

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. $39. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. 404-843-2825.

True Crime Obsessed’s Patrick Hinds is hosting a live show for his podcast in Atlanta. He’ll cover Oxygen’s “The Disappearance of Maura Murray.” It provides comedy and updates on the case.

Combined Shape Caption People look over the cars at the Caffeine and Octane car show at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer Combined Shape Caption People look over the cars at the Caffeine and Octane car show at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Cobb

Cobb International Film Fest

Continues Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7. Single day pass $15, $25 Saturday and Sunday pass. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 678-626-0461.

The annual Cobb International Film Fest features films, workshops, panels, awards and more.

Caffeine & Octane

9 a.m.-noon. Sunday, Aug. 7. Free. Town Center at Cobb, parking lot near Belk and JCPenney, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 770-424-0742.

Caffeine & Octane, North America’s largest monthly car show, lets you view cars of all makes and models or show off your own.

Tim Allen

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. $85 plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Tim Allen, who’s perhaps best known for his starring role in “Home Improvement,” brings his stand-up act to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

DeKalb

“Dirty Dancing”

6:30 p.m. event starts, 8:30 p.m. movie starts Saturday, Aug. 6. 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville. 770-451-8745.

Doraville gives adults a night out with “Sip and Stroke” with dArt followed by a showing of “Dirty Dancing.”

Decatur DeKalb 4 Miler

7:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. $20, free for Atlanta Track Club members. Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-231-9064.

Join the Decatur DeKalb 4 Miler, which takes you through beautiful Decatur neighborhoods in a timed race.

Paint Like Bob Ross

2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 7. $65. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Bob Ross Certified Instructor Jeremy Rogers guides you in painting a seascape using Ross’ techniques. All you need to bring is a roll of paper towels and a box in which to take your painting home.

North Fulton

Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. $10 general admission, $25 VIP, $15 VIP guest ticket. The Hotel at Avalon & Alpharetta Conference Center, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. (770) 744-5750.

Connect with wedding pros, photographers, caterers, bridal party attire experts, and more. You can also hear live music, enjoy treats and view fashions.

“Encanto”: The Sing-Along Film Concert

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. $29.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Watch “Encanto” and sing along as an on-stage band perform the songs you know and love.

Gallery Reception for “Colors of India”

5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6165.

Attend a reception for the upcoming exhibit “Colors of India,” which showcases the country’s culture, traditions and history. Light food and beverages will be served.

Gwinnett

Flip Circus

7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; noon, 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 through Aug. 15. $20-$60. Save $10 online. Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

From the imagination of the Vazquez Family, see motorcycles inside the Globe of Steel and laugh with clowns.

Mary Poppins Chalk Walk

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Aug. 6. Free. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Artists ages 11 and up of all skill levels are invited to create chalk art inspired by the magic and wonder of Mary Poppins. Winners can receive cash prizes.

Summer Concert: The Breakfast Club

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Free. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Enjoy music from the ‘80s tribute band The Breakfast Club in Thrasher Park. Bring a chair and a cooler with a picnic — but don’t bring glass — or buy a picnic from a local restaurant.