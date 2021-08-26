Jazz on the Lawn: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Under the Sea Kids Club Event

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. 770-424-0742. towncenteratcobb.com.

Join the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art for an “under the sea” themed art event where kids will be able to create two different crafts. A mermaid and a pirate will also make an appearance, and a selfie station and door prizes will be available. Kids will get goodie bags while supplies last.

Caption Catch a showing of the classic movie “Plan 9 From Outer Space” at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre this Friday. Credit: From earlsmithstrand.org Credit: From earlsmithstrand.org

Double Feature Movie Night

First film starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. $6 (includes admission to both films). Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. earlsmithstrand.org.

Watch a double-feature classic of George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” and Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space.”

“The Drowsy Chaperone”

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. $38 and up. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-528-8490. Atlantalyrictheatre.com.

Watch a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical that features song and dance numbers. “The Drowsy Chaperone” has won five Tony Awards.

DeKalb

Jazz on the Lawn

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. $35 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. callanwolde.org.

Enjoy the first performance in Callanwolde’s annual concert series as Eddie and Mayi Lopez & Orquesta MaCuba perform.

Lekotek 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run

7:55 a.m. 5K wheelchair division, 8 a.m. 5K run, 8:15 a.m. 10K run, 8:30 a.m. 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. Saturday, Aug. 28. $30. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 404-633-3430. Lekotekga.org.

Run, walk or sponsor a participant to raise money for Lekotek’s mission of creating a world where children with disabilities are included and empowered through play. Make sure to stay for the finish line party, which includes cartoon characters, moonwalk activities, refreshments and more.

Pan African Festival

3 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Free. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur. Rain location: Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur. visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

Join the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights for a family-focused day of music, drums, speakers and a self-guided walking tour.

Caption Paint yourself to prepare for blacklight areas at the Hot Pursuit Glow Run in Murphey Candler Park. Credit: From brookhavenga.gov Credit: From brookhavenga.gov

Hot Pursuit Glow Run

6:30 p.m. packet pick up and race day registration, 7:30 p.m. Tot Trot start (age 6 and under), 7:45 p.m. 5K and Fun Run starts and 8:45 p.m. awards. Saturday, Aug. 28. $25-$30 (free for Tot Trot). Murphey Candler Park, 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-637-0600. raceroster.com.

Show up early on race day to pick up some glow gear and paint yourself for the blacklight areas on the Hot Pursuit Glow Run course. All proceeds will be used to support the Brookhaven Police Department’s Shop with a Badge Christmas program.

North Fulton

Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. $7 for one ticket, $20 for four family tickets. First Baptist Church Roswell, 710 Mimosa Road, Roswell. thedrakehouse.networkforgood.com.

Drive through to get some locally churned ice cream as you enjoy giveaways and interactive elements. All proceeds directly benefit families and programs of the Drake House.

Family Yoga

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Free for members, included with admission of $10 for adults, $7 for seniors age 65 and up and students age 13-18, $6 for children age 3-12. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Bring your mat and start your day off energized with yoga in nature. All ages are welcome.

Caption Enjoy Air Supply playing their hits in Sandy Springs on Friday. Credit: From citysprings.com Credit: From citysprings.com

Air Supply

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. $65-$95. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022. citysprings.com.

Listen to Air Supply’s distinctive sound as they sing some of their chart-toppers like “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love” and “Making Love Out of Nothing At All.”

Trails & Ales Greenway Bike Ride

Check in at 10 a.m. Ride starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. $15 registration, including T-shirt and beverage token to use during the post-ride social event. Under 21 free. Jekyll Brewing, 2855 Marconi Drive Suite 350, Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Meet at Jekyll Brewing before taking a bike ride on the scenic Big Creek Greenway.

Gwinnett

Caption Shop for model train items and railroad antiques in Duluth this Saturday. Credit: From eventbrite.com Credit: From eventbrite.com

Atlanta Model Train Show and Sale

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. $10, free for children under 12. $5 parking. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. eventbrite.com.

Shop at more than 300 tables from dealers all over the country for model items in all gauges as well as railroad antiques.

Fridays-N-Duluth Block Party on Main’s International Night

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Free admission. Downtown Duluth with live entertainment at Festival Center Stage and in Parsons Alley. 678-475-3512. duluthga.net.

Celebrate the season’s first themed block party event with international cuisine and performances.

Splash Night

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Free. Sugar Hill Splash Park, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. facebook.com.

Let the kids play in the Splash Park as everyone enjoys socially distanced activities and performances by local musicians.

Men of Motown

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. $30 and up. Lawrenceville Performing Arts Courtyard, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

Watch a tribute to the men of Motown including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5 and more. Masks are encouraged if you’re not fully vaccinated.